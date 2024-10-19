Six days ago, Matteo de Nora, the Canadian billionaire who is the team’s principal and a long-time backer, told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera that if the next series is held within two years it would either stay in Barcelona, Spain, or go to the Middle East.

“The Middle East is ready in two years. Barcelona already is. If we were to return to New Zealand, however, and it is a scenario, two years are not enough.”

He said countries in the Gulf had particular appeal for hosting the America’s Cup. Saudi Arabia would loom as a potential destination, having hosted the preliminary regatta for the 37th edition of the America’s Cup.

Brown said if the America’s Cup returned to Auckland it would be welcomed, “but I don’t think I would be putting in $183 million like what happened before”.

In the era of professional sport, the mayor pointed to American billionaire Bill Foley joined by local billionaire Anna Mowbray bankrolling the new Auckland FC team, saying last night he thoroughly enjoyed watching the team’s opening match and win over Brisbane Roar at a packed Mt Smart Stadium.

Auckland FC's Hiroki Sakai celebrates after the side's opening goal against Brisbane Roar. Photo / Photosport

Brown said Auckland has had a good 12 months on the sports front with the Blues winning the Super Rugby championship and the city hosting the FIA Women’s World Cup last year.

To attract big sporting and other events to Auckland, Brown wants the Government to introduce legislation for a 2.5% bed-night levy to raise about $25m a year for a big events fund.

“We’ve asked Tourism Minister Matt Doocey to get on with the job, but he is not quite moving at the same speed that I want,” said Brown, saying the tourism industry wants it, Queenstown wants it, Rotorua wants it.

The mayor leaves today on a Government trade delegation to Brazil led by Trade Minister Todd McClay. He returns on October 25 before leading a delegation of New Zealand business leaders to China on October 31. The total cost of the two trips, which include a mayoral staff member on each trip, is $75,000.





