“The biggest highlight has been the increased visibility of women’s football and the value that people are placing on women’s football,” Longo said.

“At the end of 2023, we had a 13% increase in female participation from the year before.

“And we’ve seen different effects from obviously 30 different facilities that had upgrades throughout the tournament... massive upgrades to our communities and our clubs and that has a long-lasting effect for our players.”

The 2023 Fifa Women’s World Cup was considered a massive success, but Longo said it had to overcome some initial scepticism due to football’s popularity lagging behind that of other sports in New Zealand.

She had attended multiple previous tournaments and knew how big the event was internationally but “wasn’t sure” it would work as well in her home country.

“Right from the moment we won the bid, there was the uncertainty... I was a little bit sceptical that the New Zealand public would kind of get behind women’s football.

“It wasn’t until that opening day [and then] across the 29 games we had in New Zealand that [we realised the response] was just incredible. Everybody was talking about the buzz. I think it was over 700,000 people that filled the stadiums across New Zealand.

“The New Zealand public just embraced it... and we’re still seeing the effects of that move on.”

Looking ahead, Longo emphasised the importance of maintaining the positive trajectory with effective legacy programmes and the development of professional pathways.

She highlighted the importance of creating an environment where Kiwi girls feel welcome and motivated to stay involved in football. By fostering a supportive environment and creating clear opportunities for progression, the sport aims to continue its growth and inspire the next generation of players.

And although she was “gutted” to discover the Canadians used drones to spy on the Football Ferns at the Olympics, Longo conceded that such international controversies can have a silver lining to them.

“We don’t want to see that in our sport, but in saying that, sometimes negative publicity and coverage [can be] good as well. So if they’re talking about women’s football, it’s a good thing.”

- RNZ



