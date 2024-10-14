“Many have the idea of Arabia as a closed and backward country. Instead, it is opening up too quickly. The Middle East means Saudi Arabia – but also Bahrain, Dubai, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Oman, places that have decided not to focus everything on oil anymore.

“The Americans at Liberty [media rights holders for Formula One] brought the motors to get a return. And the return is in hospitality: they sell packages for the boxes at crazy prices. A new window has opened for that part of the world.”

De Nora said defending the cup away from Auckland did not put Team New Zealand at a disadvantage.

Matteo de Nora: "The Middle East is ready in two years. Barcelona already is." Photo / Supplied

“I don’t think so. You don’t need to stay six months in one place to understand the currents. Nor does the fan base have much of an impact, unlike football. Auckland remains our base but returning to the Mediterranean was too important for the event.”

He said the hydro-foiling yachts would still be used, with some development of the current AC75s likely.

“They will be new-generation flying boats – revised and corrected. It would make no sense to change. To do that, all the teams should be compensated and the event moved forward.”

However he conceded that the yachts have “gone too far, from the point of view of electronics”.

“The idea is to have more sailors on board, and fewer cyclists. Or more batteries for watts. More sailors would also mean creating an environment with more opportunities for women. If we increase the roles, we open up to gender equality.”

De Nora has been a part of the Team New Zealand set up since 2000 and was part of the group who masterminded the rebuilding of the team after Alinghi won the Cup in 2003.

“Rebuilding from scratch is easier. It was an emotional investment, Peter Blake had already left the project, Russell Coutts had gone to Switzerland. Over the years we have become self-sufficient, we have gained the loyalty of sponsors, without any more help from the Kiwi government. It was one of the objectives and I am proud of it”.

In 2011, de Nora was awarded the Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit, for contributions to yachting and medical philanthropy.