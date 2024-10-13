In the racing throughout the challenger series it has been Sir Ben Ainslie and the British team that have been the most assertive and aggressive in the tactical manoeuvring in the pre-starts. Their starting coach Ian Williams has had the crew in a mode of taking the initiative and forcing their opponent on the back foot and they have grown in confidence throughout the series.

Then they came up against the Kiwis and it all changed.

It was assumed that the Kiwis might struggle in their pre-start. Even the team themselves have admitted that it was a key area for improvement after the last Cup in Auckland. Some have held a view that Peter Burling is not an experienced match-racer and consider him vulnerable to being put under pressure in this all-important aspect of the boat-on-boat duelling.

Race 3 was the strongest possible response to this criticism. Helming on the starboard side and seeing the rookie America’s Cup helm Dylan Fletcher helming the British boat on port tack and vulnerable, Peter Burling lined him up, put him in the crosshairs and then pulled the trigger.

It caught the British by surprise. Not because they did not understand the risk of being on the give-way port tack position, but because the Kiwis were a long way to windward and to bear way that far to reach the British boats was not something any other opponent has been able to do to date and manage to stay on the foils.

What unfolded was the confirmation of an absolute weapon that Taihoro has; its ability to glide and stay on its foils for what seems like forever. No other AC75 has shown anywhere close to this ability in light winds. The Kiwi design team have cracked an elusive challenge; the ability to have the yacht glide for an extended period without the need for power from the sails. This is a huge advantage not only in the pre-start but also in tacking upwind where the Kiwi boat makes gains on every occasion.

The reason for this ability is likely to be the result of a range of design features, boat settings and technique. The first is the shape of the main foils. It is no accident that the profile shape of the foils on Taihoro are reminiscent of those on a glider; high aspect, thin and with a forward sweep on the leading edge. This allows the foil to hold on to water flow at low speeds and to still generate lift whilst not creating excessive drag.

Secondly, the extremely thin and low drag rudder means that when turning it is very efficient and maintains hydrodynamic flow whilst moving out of alignment with the water movement. This means the yacht experiences less drag when turning and is able to glide further and for longer whilst staying up on the foils.

Thirdly, the twin mainsheet system the Kiwis have developed allows for more versatility in the changing of the shape of the mainsail. This, in effect, allows the trimmers to alter the shape of the main engine for the yacht to provide more power when it is needed both leading into and especially exiting manoeuvres. It’s an impressive package and one which has been developed over many years of thinking, testing and practising.

Psychologically it is tough for the Brits now. After the euphoria of battling their way through the challenger series and winning the Louis Vuitton Cup and the celebrations that ensued to going down 3–0 in the America’s Cup final is a huge challenge.

Ineos Britannia helmsman Ben Ainslie getting into his cockpit after race three of at the Louis Vuitton 37th America’s Cup in Barcelona. Photo / Photosport

The frustration will be building internally and the risk of the British press turning on their team and its backer Sir Jim Ratcliffe will grow the longer the scoreline remains with the Ineos Britannia team scorecard registering zero wins.

Race 4 looms as extremely important in the context of the regatta overall. The forecast is for stronger winds into the low teens (knots) and this provides a potential game-changer. If the British can show the performance advantage they have had to date in the stronger wind-strengths then they could pin one back in Race 4.

If they are beaten again, and go 4 nil down, that presents a massive uphill battle from there. The British team know it, the Kiwi team know it.

So far Emirates Team New Zealand have shown no weaknesses. They are confident, composed and executing their race-craft beautifully. It might be different if the Brits are able to win a start and get their noses in front, but Taihoro is looking like an absolute weapon and delivering on all fronts in the racing to date.