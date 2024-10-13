By Christopher Reive in Barcelona
More than 1000 people walked the streets of downtown Barcelona this weekend to voice their opposition to the city hosting the America’s Cup.
The march was led by the regatta-opposing No Copa America group to send a message against the local governing bodies spending money on events to lure more tourists to the city.
“This competition brings a model of the city that we don’t want, a city that is more for the rich people than the [people] that already live in the city, and it has used a lot of public money,” No Copa America spokesman Albert Valencia said.
“We’re sending this message to everyone, but especially the administrations here in Barcelona and Catalonia, but also to New Zealand. We want to show that this competition has nothing to do with our city.