“If you do your homework on your competitors you have a rough idea of where their comfort zones are,” Outteridge said.

“Clearly their comfort zone is that 360 on the entry on port, we saw it in the round-robins, we saw it in the preliminary regatta, we saw it in the [Louis Vuitton Cup] final against Luna Rossa, so you always think if there’s an opportunity to gain an advantage somewhere, you’d go for that.

“We’ve seen it here as well so it’s interesting to see how the rest of the America’s Cup unfolds in the pre-start box.”

Emirates Team New Zealand and Ineos Britannia duel for position in the pre-start. Photo / Georgia Schofield, Photosport

It was the biggest moment of the Cup match so far, and saw Team NZ take a 3-0 lead in the race to seven wins before light winds saw the second race for the day bumped into what was initially scheduled as a reserve day tomorrow.

Team NZ have looked every part the powerhouse many expected they would be upon returning from a month without racing, sailing Taihoro well, navigating some tricky conditions and impressing many with the high level of communication head on board among the sailors.

“It’s been a really solid start,” Tuke said.

“Especially yesterday was a really nice foundation that we laid. As the defender, you come into these races without racing for a while compared to the boat you’re up against and I thought yesterday was a real testament to the preparation we’ve done over the last three weeks or a month to come out and get into our rhythm really quickly.

“Just the communication between the four of us, the speed of the boat as well as how we positioned it around the race track was really nice and we just built on that today. I still see it as a start.

“We need to keep building but we’re loving the challenge. We’re up against a great team, they’ve showed that, and we’re relishing in pushing ourselves against them.”

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand lead the America’s Cup first-to-seven series 3-0

Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.