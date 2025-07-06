This morning, Seymour is expected to address Judith Collins’ impending report to Cabinet to update ministers on her quest to scrap diversity requirements from the wide-reaching Public Service Act.

It was revealed this morning that not every government agency is on board with the minister’s call, such as the Ministry for the Environment, which does not want diversity, equity and inclusion provisions removed.

Seymour may also speak on the concerns raised by a youth charity about silent disengagement among school students, as data shows thousands of kids haven’t been enrolled for more than a year.

In the past three years, 3458 of the Education Ministry’s non-enrolment cases for 5- to 15-year-olds have remained open for more than 13 months.

Almost two-thirds of these are students aged between 12 and 14, while Māori and Pasifika students make up the majority of cases.

Meanwhile, Nicola Willis will also speak to Herald NOW’s Ryan Bridge this morning after it was revealed she quietly asked Inland Revenue to look at the appropriateness of the tax settings being applied to banks.

The Herald discovered the work was under way through a document released under the Official Information Act (OIA).

It is a list of various policy workstreams relating to banking and the Reserve Bank that the Treasury provided to the Finance Minister on March 18.