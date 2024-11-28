“I have fans and sponsors and family members ask me, ‘oh, what’s happening with the America’s Cup?’ That’s the hard thing. So, I can’t even answer you because I don’t even know where it is or what it is going forward.”

In one of several foundational agreements reached by the defending Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron – represented by Emirates Team New Zealand – and their challenger of record - the United Kingdom’s Royal Yacht Squadron, the venue for the next edition of the Cup is to be confirmed by late June next year, with the protocol to be published “as soon as practical”.

The protocol is a big part of the campaign, setting the foundations and rules for the competing teams.

“Now, I’ve loved every single minute of it, don’t get me wrong. I still remember as a kid being inspired by Australia II and what happened, but from my own athletic point of view, the biggest frustration has been you’ve never really known the future. What makes the Cup so unique is also kind of what handcuffs it at the same time,” Spithill said.

“So yeah, who knows? Never say never but, at this point, clearly my focus is on the Red Bull Italy SailGP team, and look, I’d love nothing more than to see the Italian team win the America’s Cup, especially, put it this way, [Luna Rossa chairman] Patrizio [Bertelli] and his family, everything they’ve done for the sport, everything they’ve brought, I would love nothing more [than] to see him go and achieve that dream.”

Spithill competed for Luna Rossa in three of his seven campaigns (2007, 2021, 2024), leading the Italians through to the final of the challenger series on each occasion and into the America’s Cup match against Team New Zealand in 2021; the defender winning 7-3.

Leading Young Australia in 2000, he became the youngest helmsman in the America’s Cup at 20, and his star rose in the 2007 campaign with Luna Rossa through his aggressive pre-start tactics in the challenger series semifinal which stymied Oracle counterpart Chris Dickson and led the Italians to a 5-1 series win over the American entry.

Spithill then became the youngest America’s Cup winner at 30 years and seven months when he led Oracle to victory in 2010.

But for all his achievements, Spithill’s time in the America’s Cup arena will be best remembered for seven words at the 2013 regatta in San Francisco, when his Oracle crew faced an 8-1 deficit in the first-to-nine match against challenger Team New Zealand.

“Imagine if these guys lost from here.”

Oracle went on to defend the Cup 9-8 in one of the greatest comebacks in sports – Spithill becoming one of the best villains in New Zealand sport in the process - before being trumped by Team New Zealand in Bermuda in 2017.

He returned to the Italian syndicate for the following campaign with Oracle founder Larry Ellison and chief executive Sir Russell Coutts instead turning their attention to establishing a global season-style sailing series, launching SailGP in 2019.

After going into the challenger series in Barcelona as the favourites to progress into the Cup match, Spithill and his Luna Rossa crew were eliminated in the challenger series final by Ineos Britannia, losing 7-4.

“I always had the dream to be able to win an America’s Cup for Italy and that’d be a great way to sign off. I have a great relationship with Patrizio Bertelli and his family and I certainly, a lot like Larry Ellison actually, I do not forget the opportunities that I’ve been given,” he said.

“I loved every minute of the campaign; some amazing people, obviously disappointed with the result - I thought we had a great shot, great team, a good boat - we just weren’t able to keep our development moving as aggressively as the British were.

“I mean, if you look at where the British started out in the preliminary regatta to where they finished at the end, they just out-learnt the rest of the challengers and out-developed us.

“From a competitive point of view, I’m disappointed. I have always held myself accountable and responsible that we weren’t able to get the job done, but you’ve got to learn from those defeats and really take the lessons forward.”

