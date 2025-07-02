Sports Journalists Bonne Jansen and Chris Reive on the panel for Herald NOW about All Black team naming for first test against France.

The Black Ferns’ build-up into the World Cup in England has reached its peak.

Over the next two weeks, the side will compete against the Black Ferns XV and Australia, with players looking to cement themselves in the squad tasked with defending their title as world champions in England.

Saturday afternoon will see the Black Ferns and Black Ferns XV go head-to-head in a trial match, which will allow for rolling subs and a selection of 58 players given the opportunity to catch the eye of selectors.

Black Ferns director of performance Allan Bunting said: “It’s massive because it’s for future Black Ferns, too, that will be in that squad. There are a few of our ladies playing over there; we really want to ramp up the competition for next week. It’s an important game for the Black Ferns in general, for the future, and for us going forward.”

With that in mind, the Black Ferns have named a fresh starting XV, including Atlanta Lolohea starting at hooker, Mia Anderson making her debut at blindside flanker and Kelly Brazier starting at first five-eighths. They have a total of 30 players named for the trial match.