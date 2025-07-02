Advertisement
Black Ferns v Black Ferns XV: Trial to give players chance to stake claim for World Cup squad

Christopher Reive
The Black Ferns’ build-up into the World Cup in England has reached its peak.

Over the next two weeks, the side will compete against the Black Ferns XV and Australia, with players looking to cement themselves in the squad tasked with defending their title as world champions in England.

