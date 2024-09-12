“Our wāhine have been working diligently for this game for some time now. We want them to play with freedom, but most importantly, enjoy the occasion and embrace the opportunity to play at Allianz Stadium.”
A dominant front row of loosehead prop Chryss Viliko, hooker Georgia Ponsonby and tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale has been named to start, alongside the experienced locking duo of Alana Bremner and Maiakawanakaulani Roos. The impressive loose forward trio of Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Black Ferns co-captain Tukuafu and powerful number 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker will combine once again to round out a formidable forward pack.
In the backs, halfback Maia Joseph and first five-eighth Hannah King are set to start together for only the second time, alongside experienced co-captain Ruahei Demant at second five-eighth and skilful centre Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt. A lethal back-three will see Katelyn Vahaakolo start on the left wing, Rugby World Cup standout Leti-I’iga return to start on the right wing and Renee Holmes round out the backline.
Hooker Atlanta Lolohea, loosehead prop Henwood and tighthead prop Amy Rule have been named as the replacement front row. Vaipulu and loose forward Layla Sae will inject plenty of energy off the bench in jerseys 19 and 20. An exciting selection of backs will include hardworking halfback Iritana Hohaia, midfielder Amy du Plessis and playmaker Ruby Tui.
For the hosts, Emily Scarratt will make her 100th start for the Red Roses.
She is one of five changes head coach John Mitchell has made to the starting XV that beat France last weekend, as Abbie Ward returns at lock, and a new front row is installed with Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern featuring.
Elsewhere, Gloucester-Hartpury back row Georgia Brock is in line for a test debut, should she feature from the bench.
This will be the 32nd test between the teams, having first met in 1997, the Black Ferns have won 19, drawn one and lost 11. 2023 was the last time the two sides met at the inaugural WXV1 in New Zealand, which the Black Ferns lost 33-12.
Black Ferns (Test caps in brackets):
1. Chryss Viliko (6), 2. Georgia Ponsonby (24), 3. Tanya Kalounivale (14), 4. Alana Bremner (21), 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (25), 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (22), 7. Kennedy Tukuafu (23) (Co-Captain), 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (6), 9. Maia Joseph (4), 10. Hannah King (3), 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (10), 12. Ruahei Demant (37) (Co-Captain), 13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (17), 14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (21), 15. Renee Holmes (18). Reserves: 16. Atlanta Lolohea (1), 17. Kate Henwood (5), 18. Amy Rule (24), 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (2), 20. Layla Sae (7), 21. Iritana Hohaia (10), 22. Amy du Plessis (17), 23. Ruby Tui (14).
England:
1. Mackenzie Carson (17), 2. Lark Atkin-Davies (58), 3. Sarah Bern (62), 4. Zoe Aldcroft (54), 5. Abbie Ward (65), 6. Maddie Feaunati (6), 7. Marlie Packer (105), 8. Alex Matthews (68), 9. Natasha Hunt (73), 10. Holly Aitchinson (31), 11. Jessica Breach (39), 12. Tatyana Heard (23), 13. Emily Scarratt (112), 14. Abigal Dow (46), 15. Ellie Kildunne (44). Reserves: 16. Amy Cokayne (75), 17. Hannah Botterman (48), 18. Maud Muir (31), 19. Morwenna Talling (14), 20. Georgia Brock (0), 21. Lucy Packer (22), 22. Zoe Harrison (50), 23. Helena Rowland (30).
Black Ferns v England - Listen live
Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, 1.30am Sunday