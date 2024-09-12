Ayesha Leti-I’iga looks on during a Black Ferns training session. Photo / Getty Images

Standout winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga has returned to the Black Ferns starting lineup to face England in the opening test of their end-of-year tour at Allianz Stadium in London.

The long wait for a rematch against England is almost over for the Black Ferns, having been focused on preparing for their end-of-year tour since the naming of their squad in early August.

Leti-I’iga will return for the first time since her standout performance in the 2021 Rugby World Cup Final, played in 2022. Having recovered from an ACL injury sustained in June last year, the coaching group are excited to see what she will achieve when she makes her eagerly-awaited return to the field this weekend.

Joining Leti-I’iga back in the match day 23 is a selection of other formidable players returning from injury including Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon), influential prop Kate Henwood and young lock Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu.

“We are privileged to be able to select a strong 23. We welcome back some special players from injury; Ayesha, Kennedy, Kate and Maama. Ayesha’s energy is contagious, she is lethal both sides of the ball, and has worked hard to be here, it will be awesome seeing her back out there. We will also value having Kennedy back, her leadership, experience and physicality is invaluable. It’s great we have Kate and Maama coming off the bench, they will both play an important role when injected into the game,” said Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting.