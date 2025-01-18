Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns

There is no better time than now for a Māori Black Ferns team - Alice Soper

NZ Herald
4 mins to read
Katelyn Vahaakolo wants to see a Māori Black Ferns versus Pacific Black Ferns three match series. Photo / Getty Images

Katelyn Vahaakolo wants to see a Māori Black Ferns versus Pacific Black Ferns three match series. Photo / Getty Images

Opinion

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Black Fern Katelynn Vahaakolo has put her support behind the idea of a Māori Black Ferns team.
  • The winger has also suggested a Pacific Black Ferns team to play against the Māori side.
  • The Black Ferns head to the United Kingdom to defend their Rugby World Cup title later this year.

It’s an idea which has been all over my social media feed for the last week.

One that has been picked up from time to time, dreamed on, debated over before ultimately being put back on the shelf. The crucial piece that has been missing, to translate

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Ferns