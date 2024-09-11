Another aspect lacking is the presence of the top Kiwi sevens players, who played a major role in the XVs World Cup.

Coach Bunting told the Herald he’s already been in contact with a number of sevens players since they returned from winning gold at the Paris Olympics to test their interest in a return to the XVs format.

“I’ve said that any of them that are keen to come over and have a go [can] – there’s some pretty cool talent over there,” he said. “I know that the Olympic campaign is quite a long campaign.

“It’s not just the Olympics, it’s a three-year lead-in to that so I know they’re having a good rest now but they’ll be ramping up at the moment, but definitely a few of them are keen to jump over next year.”

Just like most Kiwis back in Aotearoa, Bunting was extremely impressed watching the team he formerly coached leave it all at the Stade de France in Paris.

“That was special watching them from afar and watching them go about their business as they do.

“They just find a way to win, don’t they?”

The Black Ferns have dominated women’s sevens in the last decade, having won seven out of the 11 World Series tournaments. They’re back-to-back Olympic champions and won two out of the four World Cups that they’ve participated in.

At the last XVs World Cup in Aotearoa, six sevens players were named in the squad: Stacey Waaka, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Renee Woodman-Wickliffe, Theresa Setefano (nee Fitzpatrick), Sarah Hirini and Ruby Tui.

Between them, they scored 21 of the Black Ferns’ 44 tries.

Looking towards England 2025, Bunting revealed who of the latest sevens roster could fit into his team.

“Jorja Miller, Risi Pouri-Lane, some younger ones that have come through and really [show] something that I look for – just been able to consistently perform under pressure.

“Then you’ve got the likes of Stacey Waaka, who has been to a couple of World Cups, Theresa Setefano and obviously Gossy [Hirini], you never know what she’s going to do, she’s pretty determined.

“There are a few ladies over there with a lot of experience, then there’s this new breed with young, exciting talent too, so next year will be exciting.”

Since returning from Paris, none of the sevens players have confirmed if they’ll be jumping to XVs for a year before their next pinnacle sevens event, the Commonwealth Games in 2025.

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe announced she would retire from rugby in New Zealand at the end of the Olympics, before later confirming that she and her wife Renee would be taking the whānau to Japan after Portia signed a contract to play for the Mie Pearls in the Japanese XVs tournament and Renee had been contracted as assistant coach.

Waaka, 28, who is currently playing in the NRLW for the Brisbane Broncos, said partaking in her third XVs World Cup is an opportunity she’s considering.

“It’s not a no, nor is it a yes, probably a bit 50-50 at the moment,” she told the Herald.

“I think I’ll cross that bridge when it comes. I’ll play my league season, see how I feel.

“[After league] I’ll get back into sevens and if I feel like I need a change-up and I can add some value back in the XVs environment, then cool, I’ll go for it.

Waaka also confirmed she and Bunting have had conversations all year about her plans.

“He knew I was coming to league and he was all for it for a different challenge mentally, [and] physically, so I’m sure he’s going to be in touch as soon as I get back home.

“I’ll be prepared for whatever the conversation brings in – I have a really good relationship with him, so I actually can’t wait for that catch-up,” Waaka said.

Hirini, 31, was in a similar boat.

“I would love to play under Bunts [Bunting] again - he’s obviously an amazing coach who has done a lot for me in my career,” she told the Herald last month.

“Playing here at home in that [World Cup] team was probably one of the highlights of my rugby career, but it’s also a big ask to go back into that environment, to learn, obviously their game plan and stuff like that.

“I don’t know, the next few weeks will be, I think a few people hounding to see to make sure I make a decision, but we’ll cross that bridge it when it comes.”

