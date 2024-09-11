New Zealand are in one of their most crucial phases as they prepare to defend their World Cup title in England next August – and they’ll get the opportunity to test where they rank amongst fellow rugby heavyweights this Sunday when they play the world No 1s, the Red Roses, at Twickenham.
But recent tests show the Black Ferns aren’t playing at the calibre they displayed back in 2022, when they hosted and won the pinnacle tournament.
New Zealand, currently ranked No 2 in the world, have had their struggles against teams with a strong physical presence; losing to France (18-17) and England (33-12) in the WXV 1 tournament in New Zealand last year, and falling to No 3 Canada (22-19) in Christchurch in May during the Pacific Four series.
Another aspect lacking is the presence of the top Kiwi sevens players, who played a major role in the XVs World Cup.
Coach Bunting told the Herald he’s already been in contact with a number of sevens players since they returned from winning gold at the Paris Olympics to test their interest in a return to the XVs format.
“I’ve said that any of them that are keen to come over and have a go [can] – there’s some pretty cool talent over there,” he said. “I know that the Olympic campaign is quite a long campaign.
“It’s not just the Olympics, it’s a three-year lead-in to that so I know they’re having a good rest now but they’ll be ramping up at the moment, but definitely a few of them are keen to jump over next year.”
At the last XVs World Cup in Aotearoa, six sevens players were named in the squad: Stacey Waaka, Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, Renee Woodman-Wickliffe, Theresa Setefano (nee Fitzpatrick), Sarah Hirini and Ruby Tui.
Between them, they scored 21 of the Black Ferns’ 44 tries.
Looking towards England 2025, Bunting revealed who of the latest sevens roster could fit into his team.
“Jorja Miller, Risi Pouri-Lane, some younger ones that have come through and really [show] something that I look for – just been able to consistently perform under pressure.
“Then you’ve got the likes of Stacey Waaka, who has been to a couple of World Cups, Theresa Setefano and obviously Gossy [Hirini], you never know what she’s going to do, she’s pretty determined.
“There are a few ladies over there with a lot of experience, then there’s this new breed with young, exciting talent too, so next year will be exciting.”
Waaka also confirmed she and Bunting have had conversations all year about her plans.
“He knew I was coming to league and he was all for it for a different challenge mentally, [and] physically, so I’m sure he’s going to be in touch as soon as I get back home.
“I’ll be prepared for whatever the conversation brings in – I have a really good relationship with him, so I actually can’t wait for that catch-up,” Waaka said.
Hirini, 31, was in a similar boat.
“I would love to play under Bunts [Bunting] again - he’s obviously an amazing coach who has done a lot for me in my career,” she told the Herald last month.
“Playing here at home in that [World Cup] team was probably one of the highlights of my rugby career, but it’s also a big ask to go back into that environment, to learn, obviously their game plan and stuff like that.
“I don’t know, the next few weeks will be, I think a few people hounding to see to make sure I make a decision, but we’ll cross that bridge it when it comes.”
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.