Black Ferns legend Kendra Cocksedge ready for one last run with Barbarians

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
She hasn’t made a tackle since the Women’s Rugby World Cup final in 2022, but Kendra Cocksedge is ready to throw herself into the action in Cape Town tomorrow morning when she laces up in Barbarians colours to take on the Springbok Women.

Cocksedge retired in 2022, having played a vital hand throughout the triumphant – and dramatic – Rugby World Cup win on home soil. The halfback still holds the record for most caps and most points for the Black Ferns.

“I am still retired,” said Cocksedge. “I just had the opportunity to come and have a run around with the Barbarians and it would be silly to say no to a great group of people.”

Black Ferns halfback Kendra Cocksedge celebrates with Portia Woodman after scoring during the 2022 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

Cocksedge has spent the past week preparing for the match. “We came in on Monday – players from all around the world, players that have been legends of the game.

“So it’s pretty cool to get together this week, have a run around and hopefully have a good run-around tomorrow in the game.”

The Barbarians trip – to play a curtain raiser ahead of the All Blacks match – has brought Cocksedge to South Africa for the first time, and she’s seen some of the budding talent the country is developing.

“We did an awesome school visit yesterday, and seeing the kids running around I was a little bit concerned: another 15-20 years and some of those young ones are going to end up coming through the Springbok and Springbok Women’s. There was some skills out there and some speed.”

Cocksedge is helping develop New Zealand’s own stocks of talent in her role as women’s high-performance pathway manager for NZ Rugby.

The 23-strong Barbarians squad features players from eight nations, including Kiwis Charmaine McMenamin, Carla Hohepa and Linda Itunu, who is a co-captain of the side.

The Canterbury stalwart will be running alongside other veterans. “The group is, ahh ... it is an older bunch in the Baabaas!

“But we’re looking forward to just getting out there playing Baabaa-style footy and – and enjoying it, mate.

“My last tackle would have been the World Cup final. Yeah, two years since I’ve played a game – the body seems to be all right ... but I’ll let you know on Sunday!

“I feel super-grateful to be able to be part of the Barbarians club.”

Her celebrated Black Ferns career started in 2007 and by the time she had hung up her boots, Cocksedge had bagged three Rugby World Cup titles and been named World Rugby’s Women’s Player of the Year in 2015. In 2019, she became the first female player to win the Kelvin Tremain Memorial Trophy for New Zealand’s Player of the Year.

Springboks vs All Blacks: Follow the match at nzherald.co.nz, and tune in for live commentary on Newstalk ZB, GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio

