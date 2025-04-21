Advertisement
Portia Woodman-Wickliffe comes out of retirement for Black Ferns Rugby World Cup bid

Black Ferns winger Portia Woodman-Wickliffe was part of the World Cup-winning side in 2021. Photo / Dean Purcell

Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has announced she’s coming out of international retirement in a bid to help the Black Ferns defend their Rugby World Cup title in England this year.

After helping the Black Ferns Sevens defend their Olympic gold in Paris last year, Woodman-Wickliffe insisted her time in the black jersey was over.

But after helping the Blues go back to back in Super Rugby Aupiki and then win the Super Rugby Champions match against the Waratahs last week, Woodman-Wickliffe said she was keen for another crack on the big stage.

“By week three of Aupiki I was at 50% of my decision,” she said.

“Each week in campaign I thought about the possibility of how I could potentially go to the World Cup more and more. I thought about what it would mean to me, but most importantly, my whānau.

“I needed time to process everything and making myself available for this team is where I’ve landed.

“When I said I was going to retire from sevens it was based around having babies, 2025 was about exploring as many opportunities as I could so that when I do end up having them, I can say I’ve tried as much as I can.”

Woodman-Wickliffe had intended to make her debut in the NRLW this year with the Newcastle Knights, but that move was blocked due to a conflict of interest.

The NRL, which runs the women’s competition, refused to register the contract because of her ambassador role at the World Cup.

That role would have had her leave late in the season to fulfil her commitments.

But now her sights are set on a third Rugby World Cup.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting is excited to have Woodman-Wickliffe available for selection.

“Portia is an exceptional human and I know she will enhance our Black Ferns environment,” Bunting said.

“On the field, she is someone who knows what it takes to win pinnacle events. The game has shifted and I know Portia is excited about the growth she still has and the contribution she can give.

“Her natural ability to inspire others, her amazing athleticism, knowledge of the game and skill set will have a huge influence on all those around here. I’m really looking forward to seeing her contribution to the team.”

Woodman-Wickliffe will link up with the squad camp next week, ahead of next month’s Pacific Four series with matches against the Wallaroos, Canada and USA, starting on May 10.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.

