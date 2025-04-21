“I needed time to process everything and making myself available for this team is where I’ve landed.

“When I said I was going to retire from sevens it was based around having babies, 2025 was about exploring as many opportunities as I could so that when I do end up having them, I can say I’ve tried as much as I can.”

Woodman-Wickliffe had intended to make her debut in the NRLW this year with the Newcastle Knights, but that move was blocked due to a conflict of interest.

The NRL, which runs the women’s competition, refused to register the contract because of her ambassador role at the World Cup.

That role would have had her leave late in the season to fulfil her commitments.

But now her sights are set on a third Rugby World Cup.

Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting is excited to have Woodman-Wickliffe available for selection.

“Portia is an exceptional human and I know she will enhance our Black Ferns environment,” Bunting said.

“On the field, she is someone who knows what it takes to win pinnacle events. The game has shifted and I know Portia is excited about the growth she still has and the contribution she can give.

“Her natural ability to inspire others, her amazing athleticism, knowledge of the game and skill set will have a huge influence on all those around here. I’m really looking forward to seeing her contribution to the team.”

Woodman-Wickliffe will link up with the squad camp next week, ahead of next month’s Pacific Four series with matches against the Wallaroos, Canada and USA, starting on May 10.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.