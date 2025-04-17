All the action live as the Super Rugby Aupiki champion Blues face the Waratahs, who won Australia’s Super Rugby W title.

The Blues retained the Super Rugby Aupiki title by beating Matatu 26-19 in last Saturday’s final at Eden Park.

The Waratahs meanwhile beat Reds 43-21 in the Super Rugby W final.

This is the first crossover final between Kiwi and Aussie sides.

Blues: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Atlanta Lolohea, 3. Aldora Itunu, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (c), 5. Maama Vaipulu, 6. Holly Greenway, 7. Taufa Bason, 8. Elizabith Moimoi, 9. Tara Turner, 10. Ruahei Demant, 11. Jaymie Kolose, 12. Sylvia Brunt, 13. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 14. Katelyn Vahaakolo, 15. Braxton Sorensen-McGee

Bench: 16. Grace Gago, 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18. Harano Te Iringa, 19. Cheyenne Tuli-Fale, 20. Dajian Brown, 21. Kerri Johnson, 22. Krysten Cottrell, 23. Patricia Maliepo

Unavailable due to injury: Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (foot) Due to a red card in the Super Rugby Aupiki Grand Final, Eloise Blackwell is subject to judicial proceedings and unavailable for selection

NSW Waratahs: 1. Bridie O’Gorman, 2. Britt Merlo, 3. Falika Pohiva, 4. Kaitlan Leaney, 5. Annabelle Codey, 6. Nicole Nathan, 7. Emily Chancellor (c), 8. Ruby Anderson, 9. Tatum Bird, 10. Arabella McKenzie, 11. Desiree Miller, 12. Katrina Barker, 13. Georgia Friedrichs, 14. Jade Sheridan, 15. Caitlyn Halse

Bench: 16. Millie Parker, 17. Emily Robinson, 18. Seneti Kilisimasi, 19. Jayjay Taylor, 20. Anahera Hamahona, 21. Martha Harvey, 22. Amelia Whitaker, 23. Waiaria Ellis

Unavailable due to injury: Maya Stewart (concussion), Leilani Nathan (knee), Piper Duck (shoulder), Adiana Talakai (shoulder), Atasi Lafai (knee)

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr

Assistant Referees: Erin Doherty, Andy Morton

TMO: Estelle Whaiapu