All the action from Eden Park as the Blues host the Matatū in the Super Rugby Aupiki final.

Blues: 1. Chryss Viliko, 2. Atlanta Lolohea, 3. Aldora Itunu, 4. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (c), 5. Maama Vaipulu, 6. Holly Greenway, 7. Taufa Bason, 8. Liana Mikaele Tu’u, 9. Tara Turner, 10. Krysten Cottell, 11. Jaymie Kolose, 12. Ruahei Demant, 13. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe, 14. Katelyn Vahaakolo, 15. Braxton Sorensen-Mcgee

Bench: 16. Grace Gago, 17. Awhina Tangen-Wainohu, 18. Harono Te Iringa, 19. Eloise Blackwell, 20. Dajian Brown, 21. Kahlia Awa, 22. Sylvia Brunt, 23. Patricia Maliepo

Unavailable due to injury: Sophie Fisher

Matatū: 1. Pip Love, 2. Georgia Ponsonby, 3. Moomooga Palu, 4. Stacey Niao, 5. Chelsea Bremner, 6. Alana Bremner (c), 7. Laura Bayfield, 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker, 9. Maia Joseph, 10. Cheyelle Robins-Reti, 12. Grace Brooker, 13. Amy du Plessis, 14. Winnie Palamo, 15. Kaea Nepia

Bench: 16. Tegan Hollows, 17. Maddi Robinson, 18. Amy Rule, 19. Sarah Jones, 20. Fiali’i Solomona, 21. Kelsyn McCook, 22. Hollyrae Mete, 23. Fia Laikong

Unavailable due to injury: Lucy Jenkins, Marcelle Parkes, Emma Dermody, Eilis Doyle

Referee: Maggie Cogger-Orr

Assistant Referees: Erin Doherty, Todd Petrie

TMO: Estelle Whaiapu