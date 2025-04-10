They land here though because there is nothing else for them. After April, there’s a long stretch until the Farah Palmer Cup resumes. Perhaps there will be a Black Ferns development game they’ll be invited to at the last minute. In the meantime, they must keep themselves ready in whatever way they can. So this ambition lines up alongside social players across our country.

The Black Ferns, meanwhile, have a World Cup to prepare for. You’d be forgiven if you hadn’t noticed cause it appears our scheduling team hasn’t either. Just four international matches have been confirmed ahead of the kickoff of the Rugby World Cup on August 23. All of these games are the annual appointments of our national team. Taking place as part of the Pacific Four Series and our Laurie O’Reilly Cup contest against Australia.

We will not get better by simply playing ourselves. We should have learnt this last cycle, after Covid-19 shut down internationals leading to the disastrous results on the infamous 2021 Northern Tour. We then promptly packed in six internationals into 2022 ahead of the World Cup. With kickoff earlier this year meaning time is rapidly running out to close this gender play gap. More worryingly still, so are our options for opposition.

The World Cup champions currently have no matches scheduled between July 12 and the start of their title defence. Our Pacific Four rivals have all managed to lock in at least one more test. In Aussies’ case, a full dance card of seven games ahead of the main event. We cannot blame a lack of resources as all of these teams would envy ours. USA Rugby filed for bankruptcy just five years ago and Canada are currently running a Givealittle-style campaign for their World Cup fund.

What is lacking as always is vision. One that both players and fans can see themselves in. One that builds talent and the audience to cheer them on. One that gives us something to plan for, to hope for. One that gives us a proper shot at winning this Rugby World Cup and developing the next wave of talent to defend it. One that fills the sidelines every step of the way to cheer them on.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.