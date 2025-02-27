Super Rugby Aupiki season four kicks off this weekend marking the beginning of a huge year of women’s rugby. The clock is now officially ticking for those making their case for inclusion in the Black Ferns title defence at the Women’s Rugby World Cup. With no time to waste, round one presents many tasty match-ups for the selectors to mull over. The Chiefs Manawa are hosting Matatū before the Blues Women head down to Wellington to face the Hurricanes Poua.
The first game has a fight up front with two Black Ferns front rows packing down. The tried-and-true combination of Pip Love, Georgina Ponsonby and Amy Rule will be up against a pick and mix of Black Fern options within Manawa. Hooker, Luka Connor, was one of the competition’s top try scorers in 2024. She’ll be pushing for a start over the 2024 Farah Palmer Cup top try-scorer, Grace Houpapa-Barrett. While Black Fern-capped Kate Henwood, Tanya Kalounivale, Krystal Murray and Santo Taumata will all compete to be the starting props alongside them.
In the pivots, it’s going to be a showdown between the new school and old guard as Maia Joseph and Hannah King combine for Matatū against Ariana Bayler and either Hazel Tubic or Kelly Brazier. Either way, the breakthrough Black Ferns of 2024 will be playing against experienced Black Ferns hunting one last dance. Brazier has stated her desire to finish her career where she started, playing in the long format for our team in black. Meanwhile, Tubic, ever versatile, will want to prove her form still carries beyond her home province of Counties Manukau.