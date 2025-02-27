In the second match, it’s a battle of the edges. With eyes trained on the side of the scrum and on the wings. Both the Blues’ Liana Mikaele-Tu’u and Hurricanes Poua’s Layla Sae, are known for their immense work rate. They will be running each other off the park on Saturday to firmly establish their place in the Black Ferns starting lineup. Meanwhile, out wide, Ayesha Leti-I’iga makes her return to Super Rugby Aupiki after she was sidelined by injury last season. No matter the Blues final team sheet, we will be in for a blockbuster with either Katelyn Vahaakolo, Jaymie Kolose or even Portia Woodman-Wickliffe named as her opposite.

These are the names we know, but last season showed us there’s still plenty of opportunity for new players to break through. When Hannah King ran out for the Hurricanes Poua in game one last season, no one would have predicted her for a start at Twickenham just six months later. Fewer still would have placed a bet on Maia Joseph to be named alongside her. It was last season, too, that Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu stormed into our consciousness and the Black Ferns starting lineup. The Blues lock topping the Aupiki charts for lineout takes while also being in the top five for ball carries and tackles won.

There’s plenty of emerging talent to choose from with at least five Aupiki debutants named in each squad. Players like Hollyrae Mete, Charlotte Va’afusaga, Veisinia Fakalelu, Kiriana Nolan and Braxton Sorensen-McGee will all be hopeful their star power in the Farah Palmer Cup ascends with them to Aupiki. Alongside them, players like Krysten Cottrell, Joanah Ngan-Woo and Grace Gago will be ready to prove they still have more to give.

So, New Zealand’s top domestic women’s rugby competition begins with an air of anticipation. The chase is on to lift the Aupiki trophy and defend our world title. The performance over the next six weeks, setting the stage for the key players of the next six months. It’s all there to play for, so you best be tuning in.