“I promise it was one of the happiest days of my life,” wrote Hirini. “But I was in some amount of pain from the knock I got on my cheek.

“The next day after scans we found out that I have multiple fractures in my face, thankfully not requiring anything other than some rest.”

Across both the seven and 15-a-side game Hirini is unquestionably one of the greatest to ever don the black jersey.

Victory in Paris was her second Olympic gold, to go with two Rugby World Cup wins, in 2017 and 2022.

And having overseen this year’s success, Black Ferns sevens coach Corey Sweeney didn’t hold back in his appraisal of Hirini’s efforts in Paris.

“It’s hard to sum up, to be honest,” he said. “She has been on an amazing journey and people have used the term, ‘if anyone can do it she can do it’.

“But she’s a person that drives performance habits like I have never seen.”

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.



