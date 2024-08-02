Advertisement
Home / Sport / Olympics

Olympics 2024: Black Ferns sevens great Sarah Hirini suffered facial fractures in gold medal triumph

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their win with friends and family at NZ House. Video / Cheree Kinnear

Black Ferns rugby sevens great Sarah Hirini has given another example of her ability to put pain aside, revealing she played through facial fractures as her side claimed Olympic gold.

Fresh from defying medical expectations after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury to even make it to Paris, Hirini played a central role as the Black Ferns sevens defended the gold medal they won in Tokyo in 2021.

The 31-year-old sustained another injury in the final, as New Zealand defeated Canada 19-12, but quickly recovered to provide the match-winning try assist for teammate Stacey Waaka.

And taking to social media, Hirini revealed the extent of her latest injury, after being pictured in clear pain on the podium as she received her medal.

“I promise it was one of the happiest days of my life,” wrote Hirini. “But I was in some amount of pain from the knock I got on my cheek.

“The next day after scans we found out that I have multiple fractures in my face, thankfully not requiring anything other than some rest.”

Across both the seven and 15-a-side game Hirini is unquestionably one of the greatest to ever don the black jersey.

Victory in Paris was her second Olympic gold, to go with two Rugby World Cup wins, in 2017 and 2022.

And having overseen this year’s success, Black Ferns sevens coach Corey Sweeney didn’t hold back in his appraisal of Hirini’s efforts in Paris.

“It’s hard to sum up, to be honest,” he said. “She has been on an amazing journey and people have used the term, ‘if anyone can do it she can do it’.

“But she’s a person that drives performance habits like I have never seen.”

Hear it as it happens with live commentary of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on GOLD SPORT & iHeartRadio, plus comprehensive coverage on Newstalk ZB.


