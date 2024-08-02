Black Ferns rugby sevens great Sarah Hirini has given another example of her ability to put pain aside, revealing she played through facial fractures as her side claimed Olympic gold.
Fresh from defying medical expectations after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury to even make it to Paris, Hirini played a central role as the Black Ferns sevens defended the gold medal they won in Tokyo in 2021.
The 31-year-old sustained another injury in the final, as New Zealand defeated Canada 19-12, but quickly recovered to provide the match-winning try assist for teammate Stacey Waaka.
And taking to social media, Hirini revealed the extent of her latest injury, after being pictured in clear pain on the podium as she received her medal.