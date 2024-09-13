Can they defend a maul?

The English were criticised at times for their reliance on the maul at the last World Cup. But who could blame them for deploying a weapon that featured in at least 20 of their tournament tries? It’s not just the English who favour this expression of brute strength. Canada loves a lineout drive too, scoring twice off it in their first-ever victory against the Black Ferns earlier this year.

It’s been a chink in New Zealand’s defensive armour, one they will need to get remedied quicksmart to hold off their strong Northern Hemisphere opposition.

Finding combinations

At the back of the scrum, the Black Ferns are spoilt for choice. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u appeared to have the number eight jersey secured but the hot form of Kaipo Olsen-Baker is raising questions. Olsen-Baker finished the Pacific Four as the top forward in metres carried. All the more impressive given her comparatively limited minutes off the bench.

If Olsen-Baker’s form shifts Mikaele-Tu’u to the flanks then there will be a real battle for the final loose forward spot, with Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon facing challenges from Layla Sae and Lucy Jenkins.

There is another selection debate for the outside backs. Katelyn Vahaakolo has been running up a storm, topping the metres carried for the Black Ferns this year and proving particularly effective at gaining ground in contact.

On the other wing, the real story is unfolding. Ayesha Leti I’iga, one of the heroes of the last World Cup, has returned from injury. She will need to overcome fan favourites Ruby Tui and Mererangi Paul for a starting spot. These two have both spent time in other positions for the Black Ferns and could be called on to show that versatility again to keep their spot.

This year’s debutants, Maia Joseph and Hannah King, have shown calm beyond their years in the 9 and 10 jerseys so far. They face a whole other level of pressure against the English. How much game time they are given against the Red Roses at home will give us a peek into how big a role they can be expected to play next year.

The pressure is on, as we have excellent reinforcements in these positions. Portia Woodman-Wickliffe has announced her retirement, so Jorja Miller could be the one to wow out wide. Sarah Hirini is fighting fit to put her hand up as a flanker. Meanwhile, the trusted World Cup midfield pairing of Theresa Setefano and Stacey Waaka may look to unseat Amy du Plessis and Sylvia Brunt.

Currently controlling the game well for the Bay of Plenty Volcanix, Kelly Brazier could yet lend that experience to the Black Ferns fifteens jersey. The last time Brazier played in a World Cup final in England she scored 8 of the 13 points. It might be time to bring her back to where she started.

Building momentum

It’s been the theme of the season for the Black Ferns, who will want to hit form at the right time. They face their biggest test since the World Cup final, taking on an in-form English side at their rugby’s home.

The same is true for the organisers of next year’s World Cup, who will be hoping the showdown at Twickenham shows the wider English public just what is in store in 2025. Win or lose, they will look to spin the result of this match into ticket sales. The launch of which takes place just one week after this match.

It’s going to be the biggest standalone test the women’s game has seen to date. This match will be the first domino to fall in a series of events that should lead to a sell-out at the same venue next September.

Black Ferns v England – 1.30am, Sunday