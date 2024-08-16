“She has worked hard for this opportunity. She is lethal [on] both sides of the ball, and her experience and character really enhance our environment on and off the field. We look forward to seeing her get back out there.”
Loose forward Marcelle Parkes and prop Kate Henwood will also return to the squad to add depth in the pack, recovering from knee and shoulder injuries respectively.
The Black Ferns depart early next month for their four-test on the tour, starting with a standalone meeting with England at Twickenham on September 15. They follow that with the WXV 1 tournament, with tests against Ireland (September 29), England (October 7), and France (October 13).
“Our wāhine have been working hard, so this selection has been tough,” Bunting said.
“We have seen a real competitive edge within the environment which has attributed to growth we are seeing in the group. “This tour presents an awesome opportunity for our wāhine to face the best. The spectacle of playing at Twickenham, and the experience we gain from WXV 1, play an important role in our build-up for next year’s Rugby World Cup,” said Bunting.
Black Ferns’ 30-strong squad for end-of-year tour
Forwards:
Alana Bremner (27 years old. Matatū, Canterbury. 21 caps)
Amy Rule (24, Matatū, Canterbury, 24)
Atlanta Lolohea (21, Matatū, Canterbury, 1)
Chelsea Bremner (29, Chiefs Manawa, Canterbury, 19)
Chryss Viliko (23, Blues, Auckland, 6)
Georgia Ponsonby (24, Matatū, Canterbury, 24)
Kaipo Olsen-Baker (22, Matatū, Manawatū, 6)
Kate Henwood (35, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 5)
Kennedy Simon (27, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 23) (Co-Captain)
Layla Sae (23, Hurricanes Poua, Manawatū, 7)
Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (22, Blues, Auckland, 22)
Lucy Jenkins (23, Matatū, Canterbury, 7)
Luka Connor (27, Chiefs Manawa, Bay of Plenty, 23)
Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (21, Blues, Auckland, 2)
Maiakawanakaulani Roos (23, Blues, Auckland, 25)
Marcelle Parkes (26, Matatū, Canterbury, 6)
Phillipa Love (34, Matatū, Canterbury, 28)
Tanya Kalounivale (25, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 14)
Backs:
Amy Du Plessis (25, Matatū, Canterbury, 17)
Ayesha Leti-I’iga (25, Hurricanes Poua, 21)
Hannah King (20, Hurricanes Poua, 3)
Iritana Hohaia (24, Hurricanes Poua, Taranaki, 10)
Katelyn Vahaakolo (24, Blues, Auckland, 10)
Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (20, Blues, Auckland, 17)
Maia Joseph (22, Matatū, Otago, 4)
Mererangi Paul (25, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 9)
Patricia Maliepo (21, Blues, Auckland, 9)
Renee Holmes (24, Chiefs Manawa, Waikato, 18)
Ruahei Demant (29, Blues, Auckland, 37) (Co-Captain)
Ruby Tui (32, Chiefs Manawa, Counties Manukau, 14)
Unavailable for selection: Awhina Tangen Wainohu (neck), Grace Leaso Gago (neck), Santo Taumata (knee), Sophie Fisher (neck).
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.