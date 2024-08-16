Ayesha Leti-I'iga has been named in the Black Ferns' end-of-year tour. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns have welcomed back some key figures as they prepare to embark on their toughest tour since 2021, with co-captain Kennedy Simon and wing Ayesha Leti-I’iga both named in the 30-strong squad.

Leti-I’iga hasn’t featured for the Black Ferns this season due to an ACL injury, while Simon was ruled out of last month’s second O’Reilly Cup match against Australia due to an ankle injury.

While Simon has shown what she adds to the squad this season, there will be plenty of interest in Leti-I’iga’s return as she hasn’t really had the chance to build on her momentum from the Rugby World Cup in Auckland in 2022.

The 25-year-old was among the stars of the tournament, scoring two tries in the final to help the Black Ferns on their way to the title.

“To have Ayesha returning is special,” Black Ferns’ head coach Allan Bunting said.