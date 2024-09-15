Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Black Ferns

Black Ferns v England: Allan Bunting’s side need improvement before WXV tournament

Paul Lewis
By
Sports columnist·nzme·
5 mins to read
Dejected Black Ferns players after their defeat at Twickenham. Photo / Photosport

Dejected Black Ferns players after their defeat at Twickenham. Photo / Photosport

THREE KEY FACTS

  • The Black Ferns were beaten by England after falling 24-0 behind at Twickenham.
  • Both teams will next month be competing at the next WXV tournament.
  • The Black Ferns edged England to win the World Cup at home in 2022.

Paul Lewis is a veteran sports journalist who has written four books and covered Rugby World Cups, America’s Cups, Olympic and Commonwealth Games and more.

OPINION

It’s not fashionable to diss

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Black Ferns

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Black Ferns