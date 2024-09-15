Timoci Tavatavanawai celebrates his try against Wellington. Photo / Photosport

Tasman Mako have defended the Ranfurly Shield for the first time in their history after beating Wellington 28-15 in Blenheim.

The two previously unbeaten teams in this year’s National Provincial Championship took time to settle but Tasman opened the scoring with a try from winger Timoci Tavatavanawai. Campbell Parata later stretched the lead to 8-0 with a penalty kick.

It looked like Wellington fullback Ruben Love was going to cross the line with five minutes left in the first half but some desperate defence saw Tasman manage to hold him up.

Wellington finally got on the scoreboard when Jackson Garden-Bachop scored a penalty before the main break but Tasman led 8-3 at halftime.

Tjay Clarke scored Wellington’s first try, which was then converted and the visitors trailed by just one.