Standout winger Ayesha Leti-I’iga has returned to the Black Ferns starting lineup to face England in the opening test of their end-of-year tour at Allianz Stadium in London.

The long wait for a rematch against England is almost over for the Black Ferns, having been focused on preparing for their end-of-year tour since the naming of their squad in early August.

Leti-I’iga will return for the first time since her standout performance in the 2021 Rugby World Cup Final, played in 2022. Having recovered from an ACL injury sustained in June last year, the coaching group are excited to see what she will achieve when she makes her eagerly-awaited return to the field this weekend.

Joining Leti-I’iga back in the match day 23 is a selection of other formidable players returning from injury including Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon), influential prop Kate Henwood and young lock Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu.

“We are privileged to be able to select a strong 23. We welcome back some special players from injury; Ayesha, Kennedy, Kate and Maama. Ayesha’s energy is contagious, she is lethal both sides of the ball, and has worked hard to be here, it will be awesome seeing her back out there. We will also value having Kennedy back, her leadership, experience and physicality is invaluable. It’s great we have Kate and Maama coming off the bench, they will both play an important role when injected into the game,” said Black Ferns director of rugby Allan Bunting.

“Our wāhine have been working diligently for this game for some time now. We want them to play with freedom, but most importantly, enjoy the occasion and embrace the opportunity to play at Allianz Stadium.”

A dominant front row of loosehead prop Chryss Viliko, hooker Georgia Ponsonby and tighthead prop Tanya Kalounivale has been named to start, alongside the experienced locking duo of Alana Bremner and Maiakawanakaulani Roos. The impressive loose forward trio of Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Black Ferns co-captain Tukuafu and powerful number 8 Kaipo Olsen-Baker will combine once again to round out a formidable forward pack.

In the backs, halfback Maia Joseph and first five-eighth Hannah King are set to start together for only the second time, alongside experienced co-captain Ruahei Demant at second five-eighth and skilful centre Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt. A lethal back-three will see Katelyn Vahaakolo start on the left wing, Rugby World Cup standout Leti-I’iga return to start on the right wing and Renee Holmes round out the backline.

Hooker Atlanta Lolohea, loosehead prop Henwood and tighthead prop Amy Rule have been named as the replacement front row. Vaipulu and loose forward Layla Sae will inject plenty of energy off the bench in jerseys 19 and 20. An exciting selection of backs will include hardworking halfback Iritana Hohaia, midfielder Amy du Plessis and playmaker Ruby Tui.

For the hosts, Emily Scarratt will make her 100th start for the Red Roses.

She is one of five changes head coach John Mitchell has made to the starting XV that beat France last weekend, as Abbie Ward returns at lock, and a new front row is installed with Mackenzie Carson, Lark Atkin-Davies and Sarah Bern featuring.

Elsewhere, Gloucester-Hartpury back row Georgia Brock is in line for a test debut, should she feature from the bench.

This will be the 32nd test between the teams, having first met in 1997, the Black Ferns have won 19, drawn one and lost 11. 2023 was the last time the two sides met at the inaugural WXV1 in New Zealand, which the Black Ferns lost 33-12.

Black Ferns (Test caps in brackets):

1. Chryss Viliko (6), 2. Georgia Ponsonby (24), 3. Tanya Kalounivale (14), 4. Alana Bremner (21), 5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (25), 6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (22), 7. Kennedy Tukuafu (23) (Co-Captain), 8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (6), 9. Maia Joseph (4), 10. Hannah King (3), 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (10), 12. Ruahei Demant (37) (Co-Captain), 13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (17), 14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (21), 15. Renee Holmes (18). Reserves: 16. Atlanta Lolohea (1), 17. Kate Henwood (5), 18. Amy Rule (24), 19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (2), 20. Layla Sae (7), 21. Iritana Hohaia (10), 22. Amy du Plessis (17), 23. Ruby Tui (14).

England:

1. Mackenzie Carson (17), 2. Lark Atkin-Davies (58), 3. Sarah Bern (62), 4. Zoe Aldcroft (54), 5. Abbie Ward (65), 6. Maddie Feaunati (6), 7. Marlie Packer (105), 8. Alex Matthews (68), 9. Natasha Hunt (73), 10. Holly Aitchinson (31), 11. Jessica Breach (39), 12. Tatyana Heard (23), 13. Emily Scarratt (112), 14. Abigal Dow (46), 15. Ellie Kildunne (44). Reserves: 16. Amy Cokayne (75), 17. Hannah Botterman (48), 18. Maud Muir (31), 19. Morwenna Talling (14), 20. Georgia Brock (0), 21. Lucy Packer (22), 22. Zoe Harrison (50), 23. Helena Rowland (30).

Black Ferns v England - Listen live

Gold Sport and iHeartRadio, 1.30am Sunday







