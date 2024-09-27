Bunting highlighted the effort of Parkes and Lolohea to earn their respective test starts.

“Marcelle’s place in the starting side is testament to her perseverance and dedication to transition into the front row. Atlanta’s drive and commitment to grow is outstanding and we are looking forward to seeing both of them enjoy this opportunity.”

In other changes to the playing 23, tighthead prop Amy Rule will start alongside Parkes and Lolohea. The Black Ferns’ depth in loose forwards is evident with the selection of Layla Sae at six, co-captain Kennedy Tukuafu at openside and Liana Mikaele-Tu’u makes the shift to No. 8.

In the backs, it is the return of attacking midfield combination of Amy du Plessis and Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt which shifts co-captain Ruahei Demant back to first five-eighth, with Ruby Tui set to start on the right wing.

On the bench, hooker Luka Connor joins a powerful replacement front row in Chryss Viliko and Tanya Kalounivale. Loose forward Lucy Jenkins and utility back Mererangi Paul get an opportunity to inject their energy off the bench for the first time this tour.

The two sides have met only twice previously, having won a game each. Bunting said the squad is excited to face Ireland in this opening match of the WXV1 Tournament.

“We know Ireland will be an awesome challenge for us at this part of our journey. It has been inspiring to see their progression this year. But for us, want to ensure that we start our WXV1 campaign playing our game. With the changes we have made to our twenty-three if offers an opportunity to grow different combinations as we build into the tournament.”

Black Ferns team to play Ireland is (Test caps in brackets);

1. Marcelle Parkes (6) 2. Atlanta Lolohea (2) 3. Amy Rule (24) 4. Chelsea Bremner (19 )5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (26) 6. Layla Sae (8) 7. Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) (24) (Co-Captain) 8. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (23) 9. Maia Joseph (5) 10. Ruahei Demant (38) (Co-Captain) 11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (11) 12. Amy du Plessis (18) 13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (18) 14. Ruby Tui (17) 15. Renee Holmes (19)

Reserves: 16. Luka Connor (23) 17. Chryss Viliko (7) 18. Tanya Kalounivale (15) 19. Alana Bremner (22) 20. Lucy Jenkins (7) 21. Iritana Hohaia (11) 22. Hannah King (4) 23. Mererangi Paul (9)



