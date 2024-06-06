Renee Holmes swapped roles at her former primary school, Mangapapa, yesterday when she took the whistle. Photo / Paul Rickard

Black Ferns rugby international and First Fresh ambassador Renee Holmes was back on old stomping ground yesterday before turning her attention to transtasman enemies.

Holmes was a star showing at Mangapapa School - her old primary school - and had plenty of fun with the youngsters.

Renee refereed a game of Rippa Rugby and chatted with the students while First Fresh staff gave away mandarins.

The Gisborne produce company announced in April that the women’s rugby star and “hometown girl” would be their first ambassador.

Holmes said when the ambassadorship was announced, she was excited to have the connection to her hometown and help make people aware of the benefits of eating healthily.

She was delighted to be back at Mangapapa and said the experience was “incredible”.

“I did not expect anything like that. I turned up with the First Fresh team and the whole school started to gather around us.

“During the game they all cheered. The crowd went wild. It was just incredible to be part of it.”

Simon Wilson of First Fresh hands out juicy mandarins to kids at Mangapapa School during Black Fern Renee Holmes' visit yesterday. Photo /Paul Rickard

During the game, the First Fresh team handed out mandarins to all the children gathered around the playing field.

“I’m definitely enjoying being the company’s ambassador and being able to promote healthy eating,” Holmes said.

“Getting lots of fresh fruit for my family has been really cool, too.”

Holmes visited beaches while she was home, went to orchards to meet growers, then headed back to Hamilton last night.

A hand injury kept the fullback out of the Ferns team who suffered a historic first loss to Canada (22-19) in Christchurch last month, but she returned for their 67-19 pummelling of Australia a week later.

Holmes and the Black Ferns squad will be in camp in two weeks to trial for the second test against Australia in Brisbane on July 14.

“After that we will be in preparation to play England at Twickenham in September, which is really exciting.”