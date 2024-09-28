“When I was first playing Black Ferns, we were used to being courageous and running it out of our 22, but [now we’re] trying to grow our game and be able to run or kick and back the decisions we make.”

“Not only did we have to buy into the gameplan and train it, but we had to switch our habits and switch our mentality. We’re so used to playing our running footy game, so just being able to back our chase line, be comfortable with giving them the ball and playing territory.”

In the Black Ferns’ past two tests, Brunt has seen her role in the team change, shifting from second five-eighths to centre, with Ruahei Demant starting in the No 12 jersey and rookie Hannah King at first five-eighths – bringing two playmakers and kicking options into the run-on side.

It’s a move that offers the potential of more space for Brunt to work in, though it has an element of continuity to it as she remains alongside Demant in the backline.

“When Ruahei’s out at second-five, she’s able to not only distribute but have a go as well. It’s not too different to when she’s playing at 10 and I’m playing at 12, I’m able to run off her and she’s able to create for me as well so it’s pretty cool,” Brunt said.

“I feel like I do have a bit more space because I’m a bit further out near the edges so I can have a little dart, a little go out on the edges and they’re able to put me into space. When I’m more in the middle, for me it’s about trying to put other people into space as well as looking for opportunities to have a run and knowing when to take those moments.”

The Black Ferns will meet Ireland to open up their WXV 1 campaign on Monday afternoon (NZ time), looking to build upon their 24-12 loss to England in a standalone test at Twickenham a fortnight ago, with Brunt switching back to second five-eighths with Amy du Plessis starting at centre and Demant back in the No 10 jersey.

In terms of what the team had reflected on following the test against England, finishing their opportunities was a key area to address.

“We had the ball, we had space on the edges and our support play just wasn’t there in time to look after our ball and execute our moves and strikes. So that’s something we’re going to bring into this week and this competition,” Brunt said.

“Continuing on our physicality and finishing off our opportunities. We really want to make a statement in this competition and show everyone we’re still a formidable side. No matter who we play we don’t want to take it easy but [we want to] have some fun as well.”

Black Ferns v Ireland

BC Place, Vancouver.

Monday, September 30, 3pm kick-off (NZ time).

Black Ferns (1-15): Marcelle Parkes, Atlanta Lolohea, Amy Rule, Chelsea Bremner, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Layla Sae, Kennedy Tukuafu (co-captain), Liana Mikaele-Tu’u, Maia Joseph, Ruahei Demant (co-captain), Katelyn Vahaakolo, Amy du Plessis, Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt, Ruby Tui, Renee Holmes.

Bench: Luka Connor, Chryss Viliko, Tanya Kalounivale, Alana Bremner, Lucy Jenkins, Iritana Hohaia, Hannah King, Mererangi Paul.

