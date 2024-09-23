Advertisement
Sarah Hirini recommits to Black Ferns Sevens, New Zealand Rugby through to end of 2026

NZ Herald
The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their win with friends and family at NZ House. Video / Cheree Kinnear

Sarah Hirini has re-committed to New Zealand Rugby and the Black Ferns Sevens, and signed a new contract through to the end of the 2026 season.

The 31-year-old has been an instrumental figure in the women’s game in Aotearoa, as one of a handful of players to win two World Cups (2017, 2022) and two Olympic gold medals (2021, 2024).

This year’s triumph in Paris was all the more remarkable for the fact that Hirini recovered from an injury to her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) less than a year previous.

The news will be welcomed by the national union, with the Black Ferns to defend their World Cup title in England next year, while the sevens team will look to do the same at Los Angeles 2028.

“I love playing at this level and I love representing the Black Ferns Sevens,” she said.

“I took a lot of time to think about what I wanted to do, and I want to continue the legacy that’s been made not just on the field but off the field too.

“I can’t wait to see what the next few years have in store for us, we’ve got some exciting young players who are absolutely amazing.

“I want to be a part of their careers, I want to see how far they can push themselves and if I can help in a small way, I am excited by that opportunity.”

Hirini joins several players who have already committed to the sevens programme through to 2026, including Stacey Waaka, Michaela Blyde, Jorja Miller, Jazmin Felix-Hotham, Alena Saili and fellow co-captain Risi Pouri-Lane. The full squad will be announced next month.

No word has been given on whether Hirini will look to switch back to 15-a-side for next year’s World Cup, but Black Ferns coach Allan Bunting told the Herald he’d want the cross-code star in his squad for England 2025.



