The Black Ferns Sevens celebrate their win with friends and family at NZ House. Video / Cheree Kinnear

Sarah Hirini has re-committed to New Zealand Rugby and the Black Ferns Sevens, and signed a new contract through to the end of the 2026 season.

The 31-year-old has been an instrumental figure in the women’s game in Aotearoa, as one of a handful of players to win two World Cups (2017, 2022) and two Olympic gold medals (2021, 2024).

This year’s triumph in Paris was all the more remarkable for the fact that Hirini recovered from an injury to her Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) less than a year previous.

The news will be welcomed by the national union, with the Black Ferns to defend their World Cup title in England next year, while the sevens team will look to do the same at Los Angeles 2028.

“I love playing at this level and I love representing the Black Ferns Sevens,” she said.