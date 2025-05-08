Castres' Fijian wing Josaia Raisuqe reacts after scoring a try. Photo / AFP

Fijian wing Josaia Raisuqe, who won Olympic rugby sevens silver in Paris last year, has died after the 30-year-old’s car was hit by a train on Thursday, his Top 14 club Castres said.

Raisuqe was on his way to training when the train collided with his car on a level crossing.

None of the passengers nor the driver or conductor were injured, although they were suffering from shock, according to the firemen who attended the scene in southwest France.

“Castres Olympique is grieving,” the club said in a statement.

“He was a wonderful team-mate, appreciated by everyone, and Castres’ supporters who had taken him to their hearts.”