New Zealand Rugby has launched a nationwide search for new rugby talent in a bid to strengthen future Black Ferns and Black Ferns Sevens teams.
The programme, called “Next Ferns”, hopes to unearth talented women and girls aged 16-25 who could play a role in the 2029 Rugby World Cup and 2032 Olympics.
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) women’s high performance pathways manager Kendra Cocksedge told the Herald she hopes the programme will find athletes with more height, speed and talent in specific positions - the ones that currently lack depth.
“We’re always looking for props, we know there’s a shortage of props.
“Then there’s a little amount of depth in that in our halfback position and probably another one’s a fullback.
“We know there’s a lot of talented athletes out there that play other sports, or not playing sports at all and we’re just keen to see them come into an environment and give some testing a go and see if they obviously are keen to get into our high-performance pathway and play rugby in the future.”
Registrations open today for four regional combines taking place next month in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. Athletes will be physically and technically tested before the top 30 athletes are invited to a national combine in Wellington in June.
Current rugby players can register, but those who have played at the provincial union representative level, been involved in a rugby academy, or are currently in an NZR high-performance programme will not be eligible.
Cocksedge said NZR’s launch of the programme is not because there’s any doubt over their current pathway systems from a junior to a Black Fern.
“Obviously rugby is still a fast-growing sport, and we have really good numbers within our junior space, as well as our high school spaces going forward and we have seen major growth within our areas.”
“If we can get a few that end up coming into the pathway, and being as successful like it has been in the past, then we would be pretty happy with that.”
It was that programme that unearthed talent such as Black Ferns sevens stars Michaela Brake and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.
The pair attended the inaugural Go for Gold testing days and have gone on to become two of New Zealand’s greatest rugby players. Both are two-time Olympic Gold medallists with the Black Ferns Sevens, while Woodman-Wickliffe has won two Rugby World Cups with the Black Ferns.
