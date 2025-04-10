“But, I think the biggest one definitely sits in that prop space and we know that there is a lack of depth across the country, within that.

Cocksedge, who is a three-time Rugby World Cup champion said there could be netballers or footballers across Aotearoa who, when given the opportunity, could excel in rugby.

“We’re not poaching players from other sports or anything.

“We know there’s a lot of talented athletes out there that play other sports, or not playing sports at all and we’re just keen to see them come into an environment and give some testing a go and see if they obviously are keen to get into our high-performance pathway and play rugby in the future.”

Registrations open today for four regional combines taking place next month in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch. Athletes will be physically and technically tested before the top 30 athletes are invited to a national combine in Wellington in June.

The national trial will be attended by coaching staff from the Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens, Sky Super Rugby Aupiki and the Farah Palmer Cup.

Current rugby players can register, but those who have played at the provincial union representative level, been involved in a rugby academy, or are currently in an NZR high-performance programme will not be eligible.

Cocksedge said NZR’s launch of the programme is not because there’s any doubt over their current pathway systems from a junior to a Black Fern.

“Obviously rugby is still a fast-growing sport, and we have really good numbers within our junior space, as well as our high school spaces going forward and we have seen major growth within our areas.”

“If we can get a few that end up coming into the pathway, and being as successful like it has been in the past, then we would be pretty happy with that.”

The initiative isn’t too dissimilar to a concept NZR launched in 2012 and again in 2017 called “Go For Gold” that exclusively searched for rugby sevens talent.

It was that programme that unearthed talent such as Black Ferns sevens stars Michaela Brake and Portia Woodman-Wickliffe.

The pair attended the inaugural Go for Gold testing days and have gone on to become two of New Zealand’s greatest rugby players. Both are two-time Olympic Gold medallists with the Black Ferns Sevens, while Woodman-Wickliffe has won two Rugby World Cups with the Black Ferns.

“We know that the power of what this has done in the past has been really successful – there’s there’s a real hype in it.

“There’s certain kind of attributes that we’re looking for in these athletes [that] know that we’re potentially lacking or find leading into the Olympics and the next Rugby World Cup after this year.

Cocksedge said the lack of competition in this year’s Super Rugby Aupiki competition was not the motivation behind the launch.

“We’ve already got some quality players, we’ve got quality competitions, and we know how awesome Aupiki’s been this year and the quality of the games has obviously been outstanding.

“It’s more trying to think to the future ... and how we can bring [new talent] into the pathway and into the black jersey down the line.

“It’s just seeing - I guess being a little bit innovative – what’s out there.”

