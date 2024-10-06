In the backs, halfback Maia Joseph and first five-eighths Hannah King are set to start with co-captain Ruahei Demant shifting to second five-eighths alongside centre Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt. Ayesha Leti-I’iga returns to start on the right wing.

It was a familiar story from head coach Allan Bunting when addressing what his side had been working on after the loss to Ireland, with the importance of turning opportunities into points ever-present.

“I think a big area for us is around holding on to our ball,” Bunting said.

“We turned the ball over eight times at the breakdown, and that’s one of the strengths of our game. We’re really going back to that, if we can hold on to the ball a bit longer we’ll see some of that possession transfer into points.

“There are opportunities on the field. There are quite a few around. To be able to see them and have faith in our skills and execute is another big one for us.”

It will be the second time in a month the Black Ferns have met England, after falling to a 24-12 defeat in a stand-alone test at Twickenham last month.

The side were made to lament their missed opportunities in that clash, putting the Red Roses under plenty of pressure but not having the points on the board to show for it.

“Yeah, we have had a bit of a plan [from] a while ago, but I thought we had England under pressure a bit,” Bunting said.

“We certainly had a few opportunities there and a big thing for us is really finishing those. Against Ireland, I think we had 14 line breaks and to be able to transition that into points and build scoreboard pressure is a real key for us.

“Our ladies have been working really hard this week and I’m sure we’ll see that transfer onto the field.”

Black Ferns team to play England

1. Chryss Viliko (8)

2. Georgia Ponsonby (25)

3. Tanya Kalounivale (16)

4. Alana Bremner (23)

5. Maiakawanakaulani Roos (27)

6. Liana Mikaele-Tu’u (24)

7. Kennedy Tukuafu (nee Simon) (25) (co-captain)

8. Kaipo Olsen-Baker (7)

9. Maia Joseph (6)

10. Hannah King (5)

11. Katelyn Vahaakolo (12)

12. Ruahei Demant (39) (co-captain)

13. Logo-i-Pulotu Lemapu-Atai’i (Sylvia) Brunt (19)

14. Ayesha Leti-I’iga (22)

15. Renee Holmes (20)

Reserves

16. Atlanta Lolohea (3)

17. Kate Henwood (6)

18. Amy Rule (25)

19. Maama Mo’onia Vaipulu (3)

20. Layla Sae (9)

21. Iritana Hohaia (12)

22. Mererangi Paul (10)

23. Ruby Tui (18)

Black Ferns WXV1 Tournament (NZT)

Black Ferns v Ireland, Monday, September 30, 3pm (27-29 loss)

Black Ferns v England, Monday, October 7, 9am

Black Ferns v France, Sunday, October 13, 11.45am