In the opening race of the day, the Kiwis fell off their foils early in the pre-start in the light breeze and lumpy seas in Barcelona, arriving into the starting box slightly late and not being able to build enough speed to accelerate out of a gybe.

“Biggest swell of the day right on that entry so it was a bit of a shame we couldn’t quite get across them or really get enough speed to gybe and then dropped off the foil. A building breeze, it’s pretty hard to make a pass,” Team NZ starboard helmsman Peter Burling said after race one.

“It’s always really frustrating to be off the foils. We made a little error being a tiny bit too late, but really just felt a bit unlucky with the way the phasing and puff worked that they got so close and we couldn’t accelerate enough to make the gybe in the dial-down.”

Emirates Team New Zealand were punished for falling off their foils in the starting box in race five of the America's Cup match. Photo / Ricardo Pinto, America's Cup

Race two saw the breeze step up but the sea stay bumpy, continuing to make life hard for the teams to navigate their way around the course.

After a game of cat and mouse in the pre-start, the British were able to build the speed to charge over the top of the Kiwis to hit the line on time and at speed.

“That was a bit disappointing,” Team NZ coach Ray Davies said. “We had them on the ropes in that pre-start and just let them roll us on that last gybe back to the line. That was a bit of a shame because they’d done such good work in controlling that start.”

With the defender a sitting duck in the pre-start for the day’s first race, Britannia sailed across their face twice during their starting routine to throw dirty air at them and make it even harder to get going, before the Brits started the race proper.

Team NZ were able to get going again eventually, but at that point they had to hope Britannia would fall off their foils and open the door for a comeback.

That didn’t happen; the Brits sailed an impeccable race in the tricky conditions to close out a big win. The 1m 18s margin was the largest of the series so far; an expected outcome after the way things started.

In race six of the series, the British got off the line better, but the Kiwis were hot on their heels the entire race.

Both teams had slight touchdowns in the race and it became a bit of a drag race down the last leg, but Britannia held on for the win.

America’s Cup match results

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 41s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 27s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 52s

Emirates Team New Zealand beat Ineos Britannia by 23s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 1m 18s

Ineos Britannia beat Emirates Team New Zealand by 7s

Emirates Team New Zealand lead Ineos Britannia 4-2 in the best-of-13 series

