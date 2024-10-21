Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Motorsport / Formula 1

Editorial: Celebrating a weekend of remarkable Kiwi sporting success

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
NZ Herald reporter Bonnie Jansen sums up an incredible weekend of Kiwi sports success. Video / NZ Herald / Sky Sport

EDITORIAL

Liam Lawson’s ninth-placed finish in yesterday’s US Grand Prix capped one of the most remarkable weekends of sporting achievement New Zealand has ever seen.

Outside of rugby and Olympic events, there can be few other weekends that have delivered ceaseless displays of Kiwi sporting excellence like the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Formula 1

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Formula 1