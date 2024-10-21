Editorial: Celebrating a weekend of remarkable Kiwi sporting success

The women’s efforts capped a magical couple of days for Kiwi cricket. When Will Young hit the winning runs for the Black Caps, closing out their test match in Bengaluru, he nudged the men’s team into a realm they’ve not entered in 36 years. Test victories in India are among the hardest to achieve for our cricketers, who develop their skills in vastly different conditions on green pitches in New Zealand.

Team New Zealand’s defence of the America’s Cup in Barcelona was more expected than the triumphs of the cricketers, but it is no less laudable.

The Grant Dalton-led syndicate became the first team to defend the Cup in three consecutive regattas since the New York Yacht Club were beaten by Alan Bond’s Australia II in 1983. Team New Zealand’s victory temporarily assuaged disgruntlement on these shores at the side taking the racing series offshore.

The sold-out crowd at Auckland FC’s first A-League match on Saturday were treated to some decent football on the park and a taste of what a real family-friendly sporting fixture can offer. Football’s biggest competition in this part of the world runs through summer and Saturday’s game was played in balmy sunshine, with kids enjoying the sideline activities as much as the eventual 2-0 scoreline.

For rugby and league fans used to shivering on the sideline on a cold Auckland winter’s night, the Black Knights offer a refreshing experience of footballing codes.

There were other highlights. The Silver Ferns defeated the world champions Australia in the opening test of the Constellation Cup. Any victory against the Diamonds is hard-fought, but the dominance of the Ferns on their way to a 64-50 scoreline was unarguable.

Lawson’s stunning drive – before finishing ninth, the Kiwi ace started in 20th position at the back of the pack – would have brought knowing nods from anyone who has closely followed his career. His return to Formula One (he filled in for five races last year when Daniel Ricciardo was injured) could be considered a debut of sorts – it certainly heralds a reinvigoration of Formula One interest on these shores.

These successes point to promising seasons ahead for Kiwi sports fans.