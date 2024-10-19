”I felt pressure, more for the people of Auckland, when they turn up like that,” reflected Corica. “They have been waiting a long time for this and we wanted to win this game for them. Everyone had their families and friends there but it was more for the fans, really. We will get better but in the [first] home game, you get one opportunity to win ... and we did it.”

Nobody will be getting carried away – Corica emphasised their week-by-week approach – but the injection of confidence will be profound for a group playing their first competitive match together.

”I’m quite relieved this game is over because there was a big build-up to it,” said Corica. “We will relax and celebrate and then [get] back to work. It is fitting to have a win; great performance as well, clean sheet and defensively, we were strong.”

Sakai has done it all – three Fifa World Cups and a glittering club career in Japan, Germany and France – but the 34-year-old seemed genuinely moved by the occasion as he led the team to success in their inaugural match.

”For the team, it was very difficult because it was an important match, not just for the crowd, for the city as well, so everyone was a little bit nervous,” said Sakai. “It was a big surprise. 25,000 people came to this stadium. For me, this is a great memory.”

Sakai was the catalyst for the first goal, his shot deflecting in off a defender in the eighth minute, while Rogerson provided the moment of the night with his composed, precise volley just inside the far post for the second with 15 minutes to play.

Auckland FC's Logan Rogerson celebrates his goal. Photo / Shane Wenzlick, Photosport

“It was an unbelievable feeling,” admitted Rogerson, who enjoyed a special week after his goal for the All Whites against Malaysia on Monday night.

”When the ball is on the other side, it’s important for the other winger to come into that back post because you never know what is going to happen. Right time, right place, and it was a good cross.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.