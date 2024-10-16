And the contrast couldn’t be greater with the last Auckland A League venture, with the infamous stories of cheques being written at the airport to cover flights to away matches.

2. Local roster and strong backroom staff

There’s been a deliberate attempt to recruit New Zealand players, aware nothing beats hometown heroes to garner interest and fan support.

Some might take a while to come to the fore but the base is there. Even more importantly, the backroom team has vast experience, particularly coach Steve Corica and director of football Terry McFlynn.

Corica has done it all as a player and coach with Sydney FC while McFlynn has one of the biggest contact books in the A-League.

Head Coach Steve Corica of the Black Knights. Auckland A-League Football Club Launch press conference at The Chamberlain, Auckland, New Zealand on Thursday 14 March 2024. Photo credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

Former All Whites mentor Danny Hay brings a depth of local knowledge and a strong voice to the coaching set-up.

3. Less Super Rugby buzz

Back in 2004, when the last Auckland A-League team was launched, it was hard to get air time or column inches.

Super Rugby was big, really big, particularly in Auckland. There was Carlos Spencer, Jerome Kaino, Luke McAlister, Joe Rokocoko, Rupeni Caucaunibuca, Mils Muliaina and Doug Howlett. And the Hurricanes had Jerry Collins, Conrad Smith, Ma’a Nonu and Piri Weepu while the Crusaders had everybody else, including Richie and Dan.

There was star power everywhere, the Australian teams were recognisable and decent and we lapped it up. Netball’s National Bank Cup, broadcast free to air, was still a big deal while cricket was covered feverishly on television, radio and in newspapers.

4. Captain Fantastic

Japanese veteran Hiroki Sakai is an ideal leader. He’s humble yet driven, professional yet approachable.

Most importantly, he’s done it all in football, with time in Germany and France and more than 10 years in the national team.

The 34-year-old will shine on the field and has already become an important mentor off it.

5. Integrated recruitment

Auckland FC is part of Foley’s global portfolio of clubs.

His group is headed by Premier League team AFC Bournemouth and also includes teams in France, Belgium and Scotland, with a Portuguese club expected to be added next month.

Hiroki Sakai has been named as Auckland FC's first men's captain. Photo / Photosport

That brings immense advantages for Auckland FC, including access to Bournemouth’s global scouting and data network, while the prospect of being promoted to one of Foley’s European outfits is a massive carrot for potential recruits.

6. Community backing

From ahead of their official launch, the club have been on an outreach programme.

They realised getting the local clubs onside was key, in Auckland’s notoriously factional and tribal football community.

Key staff — including Corica and McFlynn — have spent time at numerous clubs, while the franchise has also been proactive with training compensation payments to local teams when signing younger players.

That has engendered goodwill, which should mean a wide cross-section of support from football folk — something the Kingz and Knights never managed.

7. Derby dynamite

We don’t do rivalries particularly well in New Zealand.

Netball is far too friendly, cricket is built on the international game and Super Rugby is diluted by the perception it is an elongated All Blacks trial.

There are still some decent regional rivalries in the NPC but nothing like the glory days of the 1980s and 90s, when Auckland was hated by everyone and there was spice between Otago, Wellington, Canterbury and Waikato.

Oskar Zawada of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring a goal during the A-League men semifinal match between Wellington Phoenix and Melbourne Victory. Photo / Getty Images

The battle between Auckland FC and the Wellington Phoenix will capture the imagination, particularly around the three derby matches and there is already genuine antipathy developing between the two fanbases.

The Phoenix have also provided a template for success, the model of a well-run club with their stability, academy pathways and structure

8. The Warriors and changing perceptions of Mt Smart

Over the past two seasons, the Warriors have made Mt Smart cool again.

With constant sellout crowds, they’ve dragged a whole lot of people to their fortress, many of whom would never normally visit the Penrose venue.

The staging of an All Blacks test there in 2023 helped with the visibility of the stadium, so it has become a much more palatable journey for potential Auckland FC fans.

9. Immigration patterns

When the first potential pitch was made for an A-League licence in Auckland, one of the arguments was that the first or second sport of most new arrivals in the past 15 years was football.

You can debate the numbers, but there is no doubt the multicultural nature of the city helps the cause, given the natural affinity towards the sport from many ethic communities.

Auckland is also the biggest market in the A-League outside Sydney and Melbourne — and those two cities host multiple teams.

10. The time is right

Right now, football is cool.

That wasn’t the case in 1999, when the Football Kingz were launched and the situation wasn’t much better in 2004, when the New Zealand Knights started.

But look around now. Participation numbers are through the roof, the English Premier League has flooded our screens and there are replica shirts and kids kicking a ball everywhere.

There’s also been the 2010 heroics in South Africa, Winston Reid at West Ham, Chris Wood scoring goals everywhere and the Women’s World Cup extravaganza last year.

The sport might never match the mainstream appeal of rugby or cricket but it’s on the rise, reflected by the corporate backers that have already got in behind the new franchise.

Michael Burgess has been a Sports Journalist for New Zealand’s Herald since 2005, covering the Olympics, Fifa World Cups, and America’s Cup campaigns.