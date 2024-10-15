The Government may intervene after Wellington City Council's airport shares decision and Sir Cliff Richard plans New Zealand shows. Video / NZ Herald, Getty Images

Hiroki Sakai has been appointed the new captain of Auckland FC for the 2024-2025 A-League Men’s season.

The experienced Japanese international brings a wealth of experience, having represented his country in three World Cups and two Olympic games. He has played at the highest level of European football during his time at Marseille in Ligue 1 and has now stepped into the role to lead the club in its inaugural season.

Sakai will be supported by a strong leadership group, with Jake Brimmer and Tommy Smith named as vice-captains.

Brimmer joined the team from Melbourne Victory where he won the Johnny Warren Medal for the 2021-22 season. Smith has played over 53 games for the All Whites as well as 247 times for Premier League club Ipswich Town.