Auckland FC announce Japanese international Hirokai Sakai as inaugural A-League Men captain

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Hiroki Sakai has been appointed the new captain of Auckland FC for the 2024-2025 A-League Men’s season.

The experienced Japanese international brings a wealth of experience, having represented his country in three World Cups and two Olympic games. He has played at the highest level of European football during his time at Marseille in Ligue 1 and has now stepped into the role to lead the club in its inaugural season.

Sakai will be supported by a strong leadership group, with Jake Brimmer and Tommy Smith named as vice-captains.

Brimmer joined the team from Melbourne Victory where he won the Johnny Warren Medal for the 2021-22 season. Smith has played over 53 games for the All Whites as well as 247 times for Premier League club Ipswich Town.

Hiroki Sakai has been named as Auckland FC's first men's captain. Photo / Photosport
“I understand the responsibility and pride that comes with being captain of this team,” Sakai said.

“I’m excited to lead Auckland FC and work with such a talented and committed squad, including Jake and Tommy, who will play crucial roles in guiding us through the season. Together, we’re ready to take on the challenges ahead and make our supporters proud.”

Auckland FC play their first ever competitive game against Brisbane Roar this Saturday (October 19) at the Go Media Mt Smart stadium.

