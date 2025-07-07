“Things have really worked out. Steve [Corica], Terry [McFlynn], and the coaches have a real vision for what we can achieve as a club and although we didn’t go all the way last season, that defeat will ensure we push even harder this season.

“Playing in a World Cup is obviously a big ambition of mine, playing regularly with Auckland FC gives me the best chance of fulfilling that ambition.”

Auckland FC are also chasing another winger or attacking midfielder to replace import Neyder Moreno. That player will be from Australia or New Zealand, with McFlynn confirming ongoing conversations with several All Whites, including the likes of Elijah Just.

Auckland FC wants an attacking player to support Guillermo May up front. Photo / Photosport

The club is planning to use their final import spot on a striker to complement Guillermo May, after Max Mata’s return to England with parent club Shrewsbury Town.

The Black Knights are currently in talks with three players to fill the import spot with two Europeans and a South American shortlisted. The Latin player, who has experience in the MLS and South America, is probably favoured at this stage.

Meanwhile, Auckland FC has also secured U23 New Zealand goalkeeper Scott Morris from Stoke City.

Scott Morris in action for Hawke's Bay United in 2021. Photo / Photosport

The club have been on the hunt for another keeper to join their ranks after Alex Paulsen returned to AFC Bournemouth.

Morris, 24, is expected to provide competition to Michael Woud, expected to be the team’s first-choice goalkeeper, and Joseph Knowles.

“It is great to be back home in New Zealand and joining a team with such an energetic and enthusiastic fan base,” said Morris.

“I’ve been back in Auckland a few months so have followed the Auckland FC journey. It has been incredible to witness, nothing like this has existed previously.

“I am buzzing to now be joining the team and be a part of what Steve, Terry and Gouldy [goalkeeping coach, Jonathan Gould] have created.”

Auckland FC returned to training on Monday, with an eye on their first-round Australia Cup match against Gold Coast Knights on July 29.

Ben Francis is an Auckland-based reporter for the New Zealand Herald who covers breaking sports news.