Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC

Auckland FC: The 25 moments that made their A-League season unforgettable

Michael Burgess
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
11 mins to read

Herald football writer Michael Burgess spent two days in camp with Auckland FC, on their first trip to Australia this season. Video / MIchael Burgess

Auckland FC enjoyed a remarkable start to life, with one of the most incredible debut seasons achieved by an expansion club in Australasian sport. Michael Burgess looks at the key turning points for the Black Knights, on and off the field.

1. Bill Foley swoops

In the hustle for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.