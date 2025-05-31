Auckland FC enjoyed a remarkable start to life, with one of the most incredible debut seasons achieved by an expansion club in Australasian sport. Michael Burgess looks at the key turning points for the Black Knights, on and off the field.
1. Bill Foley swoops
In the hustle for thenew A-League licence in Auckland in mid-2023, Bill Foley was a relatively late entry. Another consortium had the inside lane – and was close to a deal – but when negotiations broke down, Foley swooped. The American billionaire has proved the perfect owner, with a genuine passion for this country and a determination to achieve success. He is patient – but with high standards and expectations – and has been willing to open the chequebook. Foley also offered instant access to his network of professional clubs, notably English Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth, which has proved invaluable.
2. Warriors mania
The Warriors made Mt Smart cool again. It became a destination in 2023, with the incredible “Up the Wahs” fervour and unexpected success in Andrew Webster’s first season, and reached a peak in 2024, with constant sellouts. By the time Auckland FC kicked off, thousands of Aucklanders had experienced the Penrose venue and had a new, positive impression of the joint.
From the outset, Auckland FC wanted afternoon or early evening kickoffs for all home games. The A-League and broadcasters had an open mind – but the club still had to push hard to secure the outcome. It proved a masterstroke, as the family-friendly times ensured a sea of kids (and their parents) in attendance from the first match, setting a season-long trend.
There were all kinds of monikers banded about – from the Auckland Volcanoes to the Auckland Wanderers – but the decision to go with a logical, clear name that resonated with fans, media and stakeholders was a good one. As was the uniform. A classic, traditional design that helped drive massive merchandise sales.
5. Terry McFlynn
Auckland FC had a long list of 10 names for their director of football role, which was narrowed to three main contenders. Terry McFlynn proved an inspired choice with his knowledge of the league, wide-ranging contacts and work ethic, along with his long-term relationship with coach Steve Corica. McFlynn had a genuine interest in the local football landscape and faith in domestic talent. From there, Corica and assistant coach Danny Hay proved great appointments.
6. Anchor locked in
Anchor signed as the club’s first major commercial partner in July 2024, also committing to be the shirt sponsor. For the nascent club, it was a coup and a message to the marketplace that helped to open further business doors. It was the first time Anchor had partnered with a sporting organisation.
7. Alex Paulsen opts for AFC Bournemouth
Alex Paulsen was hot property this time last year, after a breakout season, as his performances – including 12 clean sheets – helped the Wellington Phoenix to their historic second-place finish. He had offers from at least five European clubs, including three in the Premier League,