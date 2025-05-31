The new franchise benefited from the Warriors making Mt Smart cool again. Photo / Photosport

3. The draw

From the outset, Auckland FC wanted afternoon or early evening kickoffs for all home games. The A-League and broadcasters had an open mind – but the club still had to push hard to secure the outcome. It proved a masterstroke, as the family-friendly times ensured a sea of kids (and their parents) in attendance from the first match, setting a season-long trend.

4. Traditional name, traditional strip

There were all kinds of monikers banded about – from the Auckland Volcanoes to the Auckland Wanderers – but the decision to go with a logical, clear name that resonated with fans, media and stakeholders was a good one. As was the uniform. A classic, traditional design that helped drive massive merchandise sales.

5. Terry McFlynn

Auckland FC had a long list of 10 names for their director of football role, which was narrowed to three main contenders. Terry McFlynn proved an inspired choice with his knowledge of the league, wide-ranging contacts and work ethic, along with his long-term relationship with coach Steve Corica. McFlynn had a genuine interest in the local football landscape and faith in domestic talent. From there, Corica and assistant coach Danny Hay proved great appointments.

Director of football Terry McFlynn (right) proved to be an valuable recruit for Auckland FC, along with coach Steve Corica. Photo / Photosport

6. Anchor locked in

Anchor signed as the club’s first major commercial partner in July 2024, also committing to be the shirt sponsor. For the nascent club, it was a coup and a message to the marketplace that helped to open further business doors. It was the first time Anchor had partnered with a sporting organisation.

7. Alex Paulsen opts for AFC Bournemouth

Alex Paulsen was hot property this time last year, after a breakout season, as his performances – including 12 clean sheets – helped the Wellington Phoenix to their historic second-place finish. He had offers from at least five European clubs, including three in the Premier League,