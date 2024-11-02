And it caught the imagination, with a huge crowd of 26,252 flocking into Sky Stadium. That represented the biggest turnout for a regular season match in Phoenix history, beating the Covid homecoming game in 2021 by almost 3000.

Auckland now have bragging rights – at least until the next derby in December – after a clinical 2-0 win.

Two late, late goals from Jake Brimmer proved the difference, in a match that had seemed headed for a 0-0 draw.

The decisive moment came in the 89th minute, thanks to an awful error from Phoenix keeper Josh Oluwayemi.

While all the focus had been on Alex Paulsen before the match, it was the new Phoenix keeper who proved the villain with a moment of madness, hitting a short pass straight at Brimmer, who finished with aplomb.

The former Melbourne Victory player then converted a fast break deep in injury time, with Wellington chasing the game.

Auckland FC celebrate their second goal against the Phoenix. Photo / Photosport

The result will sting for the Phoenix. While Auckland dominated most of the key statistics – including possession, territory and shots on goal – the men in yellow probably had the clearest chances, until Brimmer’s gift.

Kosta Barbarouses should have done better with a first-half volley, while Japanese import Hideki Ishige headed over from a few metres out, with a goal at his mercy midway through the second half, though it was a difficult chance.

But Auckland – who will remain top of the table – are building something special. They handled the occasion well – in their first away match – dictated things for most of the match and finished strong.

Auckland’s opening goal may have been fortunate but it was also a reward for their high press, which they had maintained throughout the match.

Before the game, Paulsen had been unsure what kind of reception he would get but it wasn’t friendly, with hearty boos every time he was close to the ball. It was always going to be spicy – with nine All Whites across the two squads, Aucklanders in the Phoenix squad and all kinds of personal rivalries.

Phoenix captain Alex Rufer was included – after an injury scare had overshadowed the week – while Cameron Howieson was again preferred ahead of Brimmer.

The occasion was everything it promised, with a vocal contingent of Auckland fans making their presence felt in the sea of yellow. It was intense and physical from the start, with a couple of heavy fouls in the first three minutes. Louis Verstraete left a boot in, before Rufer returned the favour.

Auckland were quicker to settle and their press caused problems, though Wellington were determined to play through it.

Liam Gillion and Tim Payne compete for the ball. Photo / Photosport

Barbarouses should have done better with a rare opportunity – directing his half-volley straight at Paulsen, after smart work from Tim Payne and Ishige. Liam Gillion had the best chances of the half for the visitors, forcing Oluwayemi into two strong stops, while Guillermo May and Logan Rogerson also had moments inside the area.

Wellington looked dangerous on the counterattack – only missing the final moment of quality – but Auckland looked more likely throughout the half, helped by a strong wind at their backs.

There was a prolonged stoppage early in the second half, after a nasty head clash between Scott Wootton and May, though both continued.

Wellington should have broken the deadlock just before the hour but Ishige’s diving header – from only a few metres out – bounced into the ground and over the crossbar, with Paulsen beaten, after a dynamic intervention from Rufer, who won the ball then drove to the byline.

A timely Wootton clearance cleared the danger with May lurking, before Ishige was again close, with a squared ball just behind him after a lightning Phoenix counterattack.

The game finally opened up in the final 15 minutes, with the action flowing from end to end, before Oluwayemi’s gift. The Englishman, brought in to replace Paulsen in the offseason, hit his attempted pass straight at substitute Brimmer, who did well to control the ball, then chip it over the despairing keeper. It was bizarre decision-making from Oluwayemi, who had easier options out wide.

Brimmer then rubbed salt into the wound, after Luis Toomey got forward on the break, before the entire Auckland squad celebrated wildly in front of their travelling fans.

Auckland FC 2 (Jake Brimmer 89′, 90+6′)

Wellington Phoenix 0

Halftime 0-0