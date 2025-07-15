“At the bottom of the table, it’s really tight,” Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson said.

Napier City Rovers players celebrate during their 6-1 win over Island Bay in Wellington earlier in the 2025 Central League. Photo / Neil Reid

“Any of those five teams in the bottom half could still get relegated.

“Obviously, Island Bay have moved quite aggressively and changed their coaches and have got a little bounce with their result against Waterside Karori. I’m sure they’ll come to Bluewater Stadium with confidence.

“It won’t be an easy game and they’re all obviously fighting for their lives down there.

“It will be another difficult game, but we’re confident of getting a result and if we perform well again.”

Napier City Rovers earlier toppled Island Bay 6-1 on the road in Wellington in round five of the Central League in April.

The side’s win over Upper Hutt last Saturday was one of their best in front of goal all season.

It came six days after Napier City Rovers’ 2025 Chatham Cup campaign was halted by a gutting 3-2 loss to 2024 champions Wellington Olympic.

Goalscorers against Upper Hutt included Sam Lack, slotting home his 11th goal of the season.

Sam Lack was amongst the goals again for Napier City Rovers in their win over Upper Hutt City Football last weekend. Photo / Neil Reid

Just as importantly as Napier City Rovers’ attack, the side’s defence also held firm, with goalkeeper Harry Townsend keeping a clean sheet.

“I was pleased with the performance, the result and it was great to score a few goals,” Robertson said.

“I said to the players beforehand that someone at some stage is going to get a battering really, in terms of goals scored against them ... we’ve been threatening to do that all season.

“We’ve been dominant in most games without ... scoring the goals, but on the weekend ... we were good. We were clinical, we finished our opportunities.

“Now we need to repeat that.”

Wins are what are needed from Robertson’s team as they chase their pre-season goal of qualifying for the National League for a fourth successive season.

To qualify, they need a top-four finish.

They are currently in fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Western Suburbs.

The run home includes clashes against the second-placed Miramar Rangers and the league leaders, Wellington Olympic. Both of those clashes will entail road trips to Wellington.

The final stretch of the Central League campaign will also require some juggling from Robertson, selection-wise.

Both midfielder Cameron Emerson and striker Eric Kostandini Ziu have received four yellow cards. A fifth will lead to a one-match suspension.

Emerson has consistently been one of Napier City Rovers’ best players throughout 2025.

Cameron Emerson – who bought up his 100th first-team appearance for Napier City Rovers earlier this year – has been a consistent standout for his side all year. Photo / Neil Reid

Ziu has impressed up front since coming into the squad in June after a stint playing in Australia.

Three further players are set to miss some of the remaining matches because of overseas travel, including inspirational captain Jim Hoyle, who is heading to Europe for his honeymoon.

Another factor to juggle is just who Robertson selects for the four foreign import spots he is allowed in match-day squads; he currently has five English players, meaning one must miss out each week.

Some selections in the 2025 Central League run home will be a balancing act for Napier City Rovers head coach Bill Robertson. Photo / Neil Reid

Finally, like all other clubs in the Northern, Central and Southern leagues, he has to ensure a minimum of 10% of playing time is given to under-20 players (aged under 20 on January 1 of that season) on the roster.

“Balancing the selection of the squad is tricky at the moment,” Robertson said.

“There are a few players that are going to be unavailable through life basically: personal trips away and family stuff.

“That’s just the nature of balancing the squad throughout the season.

“Making sure we’re our strongest each game to pick up wins is important and something that I’m considering each game.”

