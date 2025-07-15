Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier City Rovers aim for top four as Island Bay fight relegation

Neil Reid
By
Senior reporter·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Stephen Hoyle is set to swap Bluewater Stadium for fulltime football across the Tasman. Video / Neil Reid

It will be a tale of two teams with contrasting ambitions when Napier City Rovers host Island Bay United at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

Napier City Rovers are out to thrive, seeking victory and three Central League points to keep their dream alive of again qualifying for New Zealand Football’s

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save