It will be a tale of two teams with contrasting ambitions when Napier City Rovers host Island Bay United at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.
Napier City Rovers are out to thrive, seeking victory and three Central League points to keep their dream alive of again qualifying for New Zealand Football’s(NZF) top-tier National League.
For Island Bay, securing any points to help in their hopes of survival in the Central League will be the motivation, with the side in a five-team battle to avoid relegation.
Island Bay sit two points off bottom place on the points table, with Sunday’s match coming a week and a half after the Wellington-based club said it decided to “part ways” with coach and former All White Stu Jacobs.
“At the bottom of the table, it’s really tight,” Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson said.
“Any of those five teams in the bottom half could still get relegated.
“Obviously, Island Bay have moved quite aggressively and changed their coaches and have got a little bounce with their result against Waterside Karori. I’m sure they’ll come to Bluewater Stadium with confidence.
Both midfielder Cameron Emerson and striker Eric Kostandini Ziu have received four yellow cards. A fifth will lead to a one-match suspension.
Emerson has consistently been one of Napier City Rovers’ best players throughout 2025.
Ziu has impressed up front since coming into the squad in June after a stint playing in Australia.
Three further players are set to miss some of the remaining matches because of overseas travel, including inspirational captain Jim Hoyle, who is heading to Europe for his honeymoon.
Another factor to juggle is just who Robertson selects for the four foreign import spots he is allowed in match-day squads; he currently has five English players, meaning one must miss out each week.
Finally, like all other clubs in the Northern, Central and Southern leagues, he has to ensure a minimum of 10% of playing time is given to under-20 players (aged under 20 on January 1 of that season) on the roster.