What do Wellington need to do?

Wellington need to start well – that is an imperative. If they can get an early goal, that will bring the crowd into the game and make it even harder for Auckland. It’s also important for their confidence, with such a young squad. Everybody talks about Auckland having to find cohesion in their first season but this Phoenix side are like a brand new team, with all their off-season changes.

Their spine Scott Wootton and Kosta Barbarouses will be pivotal while Tim Payne’s physical approach, as well as his ability to deliver pinpoint crosses into the box, could be telling on the night. New goalkeeper Josh Oluwayemi needs to dominate his area, given Auckland’s threats out wide and the number of crosses that will be coming his way. Finally, the young players will have to handle the occasion, the biggest of their short careers so far.

Prediction: Auckland FC 1 - 1 Wellington Phoenix

Jason Pine - Newstalk ZB Weekend Sport host

What do Auckland need to do?

Auckland need to find a cutting edge. Their three goals so far have been an own-goal, a 97th minute backheel from a centre-back and a tidy finish from Logan Rogerson. Steve Corica will want his side to be more clinical against a Wellington defence that gives up very few goalscoring opportunities.

What do Wellington need to do?

Wellington will need to feed off the energy of the crowd. There’s no doubt Yellow Fever will turn up in force at Sky Stadium and let the visiting Aucklanders know they’re in enemy territory. Much as the players will say they don’t hear the crowd, they absolutely do. Packed stands got Wellington across the line a few times last season and can again this weekend.

Prediction: Auckland FC 0 - 1 Wellington Phoenix

Bonnie Jansen - Multimedia Sports Journalist

What do Wellington need to do?

Wellington mustn’t bow down to the Black Knights - they have to be confident. They’ve got to own the pressure they’ll garner as match-day hosts and seasoned A-League competitors. They’ve got everything to lose but still plenty to gain, with an opportunity to silence their noisy little brothers from up north. This is their home game, their territory, they’ve been here before, but Auckland FC haven’t.

Yes, the Black Knights are coming off two consecutive wins in their inaugural season, but this will be their toughest match-up yet, playing last season’s semifinalists in their first away game of the club’s history. The Phoenix have a roster and coaching stuff to put Auckland in their place - they just have to control their emotions and block out the noise. If the Phoenix shy away or give too much respect to the opposition, Auckland FC will punish them, as they’ve done to every team they’ve played so far.

What do Auckland need to do?

Auckland can win this game by riling up the Wellingtonians as they’ve done since their launch last year. From the Auckland FC owners to the staff, players and fans, they’ve arrived with an attitude that they’ve been here all along. They aren’t an expansion team in the A-League just to make up the numbers, they want to win it from day dot. From the billionaire owner to the streaker at a Auckland-based Nix game last season, to the signing of Alex Paulsen and other top All Whites - Auckland FC have got on the Phoenix’s nerves - as highlighted through David Dome’s pre-derby comments: “It takes more than money to be successful”.

Unlocking the healthy banter to get into the heads of the Nix could be all the Aucklanders need on derby day. Owning the underdog status and keeping the pressure on the hosts, the Black Knights could execute an immaculate start to their inaugural season and find themselves three-from-three.

Prediction: Auckland FC 3 - 1 Wellington Phoenix

Alex Powell - NZ Herald Online Sport Editor

What do Auckland need to do?

Dominate, but be watchful. Without being disrespectful, the Phoenix play very limited football; defend well, and score when they can. Last season, no team in the A-League’s top six scored fewer regular-season goals than the Phoenix’s 42. Conversely, no side conceded fewer than their 26 goals.

This season, they’ve more or less made use of the same gameplan - the Phoenix’s three goals have come from just four shots on target. It’s because of that, Auckland FC have to be ruthless, and not give the Phoenix the chance to play the game they want. Keep them on the back foot at all times, make no mistakes and take their chances when they come.

What do Wellington need to do?

Weather the storm. Last season, we saw the Phoenix get results against sides with better players and more cohesion than Auckland FC. They’ll have a better understanding of the game they want to play, and can look to exploit an Auckland FC side still coming to grips with how to operate as a cohesive unit.

However, depending on what shape Giancarlo Italiano wants to play, the Phoenix will need to be wary of Auckland’s attacking quality. An early goal from Auckland could throw the Phoenix’s entire gameplan out the window.

Prediction: Auckland FC 2 - 0 Wellington Phoenix

Will Toogood - NZ Herald Online Sport Editor

What do Auckland need to do?

In their first two matches Auckland have been masters of disrupting the midfield. In particular against Sydney FC, the likes of Louis Verstraete and Luis Felipe Gallegos broke up possession at crucial times and were able to turn it quickly into an attack. Shutting down the middle of the park forced the Sky Blues into dangerous areas out wide and combined with Auckland’s press, this stifled the visitors into shooting from largely outside the box.

Following the same theme, getting it wide will be the key for those wearing blue and black. Rogerson and Gillion with their dribbling and pace have proved the most potent of Auckland’s attackers through two matches and stretching Wellington can then allow a little space in the middle.

What do Wellington need to do?

Patience, patience and more patience. The hallmarks of Nix wins last season were absorbing pressure and taking chances - but this is a new season and a new opposition. As I said above, the crucial battle is in midfield and the Phoenix will have to match the combat in that space.

Despite what coach Italiano has said this week, being at home will give the Wellingtonians a lift and they need to use that, particularly in the first half. Injuries mean their bench isn’t as strong as Auckland’s but if they can get an early goal, their defence is very difficult to break down.

Prediction: Auckland FC 1 - 1 Wellington Phoenix

Will Toogood is an online sports editor for the NZ Herald. He enjoys watching people chase a ball around on a grass surface so much he decided to make a living out of it.