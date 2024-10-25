Auckland FC are up and running in football’s A-League, marking their maiden match with a solid 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar. Jason Pine runs through what we learned about the competition’s new boys in their debut outing.

Super Sakai

Japanese international Hiroki Sakai came with a big reputation and well and truly delivered. He was the architect of his side’s first ever A-League goal and celebrated afterwards with all the joy of a player who is fully invested in the club. In the lead-up to the goal, he was fouled, but bounced up, rejoined the attack and drilled in a cross that Brisbane defender Harry Van der Saag could only divert into his own net. That was just a snapshot though of Sakai’s overall influence on the game and his side, which was significant.

The Kiwi influence

The stated recruitment aim of Auckland FC was to prioritise local talent and the hometown boys delivered. Logan Rogerson scored the side’s second goal, Francis de Vries was a constant threat on the left flank, Liam Gillion repaid the faith shown in him with an energetic display and Jesse Randall provided good impact from the bench.