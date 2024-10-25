Advertisement
Auckland FC: What we learned about new A-League club after win over Brisbane Roar

Auckland FC are up and running in football’s A-League, marking their maiden match with a solid 2-0 win over Brisbane Roar. Jason Pine runs through what we learned about the competition’s new boys in their debut outing.

Super Sakai

Japanese international Hiroki Sakai came with a big reputation

