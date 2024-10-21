“That was just a little negative thing that happened on such a great day and it didn’t really take away anything it was just something that happened,” Ross said. It’s not a cool thing that happened, but I suppose there’s always going to be something like that that will happen in the stadium.

“The person who took it — they can just bring it to the next game, give it back and no hard feelings there if they just own up to it.”

In a post on the Auckland FC Supporters’ Facebook group flag owner Nick Pearson said “If your kids come home with my big ‘Pride of New Zealand’ flag, could you please reach out to me?

“No hard feelings, but I’d like it back as it was pretty expensive to get made.

“I was too busy playing the drum at the bottom of the stand to grab them before I saw them run off with it. Would appreciate folks sharing this. Alternatively, if it turns up magically in the same spot at next week’s game, then that’d be great.

“Let’s have each other’s backs in the port and not spoil things with this kind of silliness. UTP (up the Port).”

Players thank the fans. A-League - Auckland FC v Brisbane Roar FC at Go Media Stadium, Mt Smart, Auckland, Saturday 19 October 2024. Copyright Photo: Shane Wenzlick / photosport.nz

The Port supporters filled Mount Smart’s South Stand in their masses on Saturday afternoon, acting as the 12th man as Auckland FC beat Brisbane Roar 2-0.

Prior to the gates opening, the group gathered at the stadium’s neighbouring bar, Lilyworld, before conducting chants in the concourse an hour before kick-off.

They also executed a pre-arranged march to Bay 22 down the staircase between the south and west stands. The march was led by two Port members holding the flag that would later be stolen.

Ross said aside from the theft, the occasion was unmatched and he was confident the crowds would grow and get louder going forward.

“The fans that weren’t part of Bay 22... I noticed hundreds of different people, they were on their phones recording, and they had a look of awe on their faces, just going ‘Wow, this is amazing’,” Ross said.

“[The Port] It’s something that they’ve never seen before in New Zealand sport — rugby fans certainly don’t behave like we did and it’s a positive thing.”

