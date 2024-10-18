Bill Foley. Photo credit: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

“We are going to be a very competitive team,” says Foley. “We will win a number of games; we would like to start on Saturday. We’ve got some really good players [and] we are pretty happy with what Steve [Corica] and Terry [McFlynn] have recruited. I don’t want to make a prediction but I believe we [will] win a lot more games than people give us credit for. We’ll do very well.”

Foley draws parallels with his NHL experience, where his Las Vegas expansion team (the Golden Knights) were widely tipped to come last in their inaugural season and instead made the Stanley Cup finals.

“I have very high expectations from what this team can do,” says Foley.

Foley is famously hands on with his Ice Hockey team – “I have lunch with the boys every day I am in town, I know them, I know their wives, I go to every game " - which won’t be possible with Auckland FC, though he promises to be “very involved”.

He arrived on Thursday for a fleeting visit– his first time here since last November. But there are weekly calls with chief executive Nick Becker and football director McFlynn, along with Zoom chats with other owners, including Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams. He had dinner scheduled with Corica on Friday, their first face to face meeting.

Becker says Foley has a “macro/micro approach”: “He macro manages when things are going good and he micro manages if things are not so good”. Foley likes to delegate and step back but there are no illusions about who is in charge, shown on his previous trip to Auckland. As well as the launch of Auckland FC, the 79-year-old also had a summit with senior personnel from his wineries around the country “just to make sure we are selling enough New Zealand wine in America, which I don’t feel we have been” before they committed to a much bigger target.

Foley is affable and charming but also ruthless, as you would need to be when amassing a personal fortune of US$1.8 billion, inside the top 2,000 wealthiest individuals on the planet. However, Auckland FC won’t be a revenue raid. He expects to wear losses of around $5million this season and next, not helped by a recent 75 per cent decrease in the A League dividend.

“We don’t need to make a lot of money, frankly but if we can get around break even, then I am pretty happy because that allows us to keep on investing in players and facilities and so on,” says Foley. “We are not a sovereign wealth fund, we are not a financial sponsor, we need to be intelligent with the way we spend our money. Just to do what some of the American owners have done in the Premier League, that is not my style. I like a lean, structured environment and having really good people around me that I can delegate and they can make the decisions.”

But Foley has made quite a splash in the football world. Since buying Bournemouth in December 2022, he has also invested in FC Lorient (France), Hibernian (Scotland), then Auckland. There’s an impending stake in a Portuguese first division club (”we are almost there”), a key component in the multi club strategy, as Portugal is a major entry point for young Brazilian footballers, given the favourable immigration requirements and shared language. Being part of Foley’s football empire should be an attractive proposition for aspiring Auckland players.

AFC Bournemouth players celebrate a goal during English Premier League game

“The idea is to give our players from New Zealand access to other teams that they can move on towards and be part of, and then keep on moving through our system,” says Foley. The Portuguese team will be the final piece of his football pyramid “unless something really compelling comes along”. He also won’t be investing in any other sporting franchises here, content with his wine portfolio, lodge and restaurants.

Foley didn’t want to elaborate on reported plans for a stadium at Western Springs. That initiative is being led by co-owners Mowbray and Williams and chief executive Nick Becker said it was within a council process.

Over the years, we haven’t had many figures like Foley in New Zealand sport. He’s charismatic, can court controversy – with the recent admission that he has again donated to Donald Trump, after previously labelling the former president a “narcissistic egomaniac” – and seriously rich, with only three or four New Zealanders ahead of him in the wealth stakes. If Auckland FC does take off, Foley’s profile locally is sure to rise, not that he will be hunting attention.

“I’m a pretty private guy,” says Foley. “I like talking to the press, I like being transparent and being open but I am not going to be out in front on the football side. And I am a long way away. I will probably come down to New Zealand twice a year, try to catch some games and I like to spend time at our lodge and the wine business is fun and the restaurants are fun. I’m in the fun stage of my life, not the stressful stage.”

“New Zealand has always been special for me, it’s such a beautiful country and people are down to earth. I love the people, they are fantastic. It’s not everywhere an American can go and actually be welcomed - sometimes Americans aren’t that popular. It’s not glitzy [here], it’s just really basic. I’m a farmer in America, you know, we grow grapes and so I’m basically a farmer.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns.