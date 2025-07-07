Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Auckland FC
Updated

Auckland Arena pulls out of Western Springs stadium project

Bonnie Jansen
By
Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Aucklanders will have a say on plans for a 12,500-seat stadium or a Ponsonby Rugby Club/music venue at Western Springs. Video / Dean Purcell
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Auckland FC’s Rich List investors have pulled the plug on their proposal to build a new sports arena at Western Springs Stadium.

The decision marks the end of months of speculation and heated debate over the future of the iconic speedway site.

It comes after the planned stadium had won

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Auckland FC

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Auckland FC