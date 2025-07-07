“We wanted to create a privately funded complex that would serve Auckland by providing a venue that supported cultural life, helped to fill sporting and medical facility shortages, and provided a hub for our local community.

Auckland FC’s investors have pulled the plug on their proposal to build a new sports arena at Western Springs. Photo / Auckland Arena

“However, despite our deep commitment and experience, the process of delivering such a project on public land in Auckland has presented unique challenges.

“With the extended timelines and complexities, we have regretfully withdrawn our proposal.”

The Auckland Arena, backed by businesswoman Anna Mowbray, her husband and former All Black Ali Williams, American businessman Bill Foley and Kiwi NBA star Steven Adams, was set to be the home of Auckland FC, boasting a 12,500-seat rectangular stadium with a prominent outer bowl that would accommodate an additional 25,000 spectators for live concert events.

It was pitched to cost $200m-$300m to build, with backers claiming ratepayers would not be asked to contribute to construction costs. The proposed facilities would be built on public land.

Plans were for a high-performance multipurpose facility that would include covered padel courts, indoor basketball courts, community training grounds, a lake-view seating area, hospitality and car parking.

Auckland Arena renders on the website. Photo / Auckland Arena

“We are deeply grateful to all who have supported this, and we remain fully committed to the future of our city,” the spokesperson told the Herald.

“Our vision for a vibrant, inclusive, and world-class venue is unchanged, and we continue to explore ways to bring that vision to life in partnership with Auckland Council, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and the community.”

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited told the Herald it was informed by the backers of Auckland Arena that they have withdrawn their submission to the expression of interest (EOI) process relating to the future use of the stadium.

“The Auckland Arena proposal was recommended by the TAU Board as its preferred option for the site, following assessment of the EOI options by an evaluation panel. The TAU Board now needs time to consider next steps for this significant Auckland venue,” TAU said.

The proposal was up against a joint bid from Ponsonby Rugby Club and music promoter CRS Records.

That group wanted to extend its current occupancy and expand operations to other sports, while enabling the venue to host 50,000-capacity concerts through redevelopment of the site. It required $30m of private investment, and a request for ratepayer funding of $18m-$20m.

Auckland councillors had approved public consultation on the two proposals – plus a third option to stick with the status quo or explore other ideas – following the council’s decision to move the speedway from Western Springs to Waikaraka Park, last October.

Ponsonby Rugby Club and music promoter CRS Records wanted to extend their current occupancy. Photo / Jason Dorday

From mid-May to mid-June, Aucklanders had their say on the hotly contested plans. A recommendation was due this month.

Public consultation on three options for Western Springs closed on June 15.

Feedback on the consultation was due to be released today for the TAU board to adopt or confirm a preferred option this month, and brought to the council’s governing body on July 31 for final approval.

Once the Auckland Arena or the Western Springs option was chosen, a rigorous business case and contract negotiations were due to be wrapped up by December, according to a timeline presented to the governing body on May 1.

The governing body’s agenda included a list of possible risks, including ‘significant changes to proposals post consultation’ and the process being “drawn out”, but the senior officers who prepared the report did not include either of the parties pulling out.

The late withdrawal of the Auckland Arena is the latest setback in Auckland’s stadium merry-go-round, going back to 2012 to put the city’s stadiums on “a more sustainable financial footing”.

It also follows Auckland councillors’ decision in March to endorse the privately-owned Eden Park as the city’s “main stadium” with a staged redevelopment.

Nick Hill, chief executive of TAU, told the Herald, “We were disappointed to hear of the withdrawal of the Auckland Arena proposal. The EOI evaluation panel and our board had deemed it to be the most positive solution for Auckland and now we will need time to consider a new recommendation for the stadium.

“Western Springs Stadium is an historic and valued asset with huge potential. We need to consider the public consultation feedback before deciding next steps. We are committed to making a recommendation that will deliver positive outcomes and provide certainty for Aucklanders.

“TAU will no longer provide a recommendation to Governing Body at its meeting on 31 July. Instead, it will seek to develop advice consistent with Auckland Council’s stadium investment principles for consideration by elected members following this year’s local government elections.”

Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She was named New Zealand’s Best Up and Coming journalist in 2025. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.