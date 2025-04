Aucklanders will have a say on plans for a 12,500-seat stadium or a Ponsonby Rugby Club/music venue at Western Springs. Video / Dean Purcell

Listening to articles is free for open-access content—explore other articles or learn more about text-to-speech.

Auckland Council is set to proceed with public consultation on plans for Western Springs.

Billionaire couple Anna Mowbray and Ali Williams propose a new stadium against Ponsonby Rugby Club’s concert venue plan.

The Western Springs Speedway Association wants to halt the process until legal challenges are resolved.

A top lawyer today called for Auckland Council to halt public consultation on plans for Western Springs until a legal challenge to move the speedway from its home of 96 years is determined.

At a governing body meeting set for tomorrow, Auckland councillors are expected to approve public consultation on plans between a 12,500-seat sports stadium and a Ponsonby Rugby Club/music promoter proposal.

Billionaire couple Anna Mowbray and former All Black Ali Williams are involved in a self-funded consortium for the new stadium, community sports facilities, a high-performance centre, and hospitality.

They are up against the Ponsonby Rugby Club, which has teamed up with two music promoters to build a Hollywood Bowl-style live concert and festival venue, a 5000-seat boutique stadium, and a multi-sport community hub.