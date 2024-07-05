Western Springs Stadium, home of Western Springs Speedway and the Ponsonby Rugby Club. Photo / Jason Dorday

The former All Black, who played 38 tests in the 1970s, said the Ponsonby club had 52 teams and celebrated its 150th anniversary this year.

The club had produced more All Blacks (48) than any other club in New Zealand, including Dave Gallaher, captain of the 1905 “Originals” team, he said. The Gallaher Shield for Auckland’s senior premier men’s competition has been won more times by Ponsonby than any other club.

Speedway has been at Western Springs since 1929 and has co-existed with the Ponsonby Rugby Club since 1997. The stadium is also a popular concert venue.

“All that heritage and history needs to be acknowledged in my view,” the Ponsonby stalwart said.

Sir Bryan Williams says the heritage and history of Ponsonby Rugby Club and speedway needs to be acknowledged. Photo / Dean Purcell

Tataki Auckland Unlimited (Tau), which operates Auckland Council’s stadiums – Western Springs, Go Media (Mt Smart), and North Harbour – is currently seeking expressions of interest from commercial partners for Western Springs.

Stadium director James Parkinson said Tau was seeking ideas to optimise Western Springs, through an expressions of interest process.

“We have got sufficient capital to maintain the venue as it currently is, but any enhancement is dependent on us being able to find third parties who have a vision and capital.”

Out of respect for the process, Parkinson would not comment on who may have come forward so far.

The expressions of interest process closes on July 18.

However, Parkinson did say Tau had discussed alternative locations with Ponsonby Rugby Ltd for when its lease expires in 2027 and was finalising a report to present to the club.

Said Williams: “There is really no alternative to fit our needs like Western Springs does.”

James Parkinson, director of stadiums Tataki Auckland Unlimited. Photo / Jason Dorday

Last year, the rugby club put forward concept plans to build a second storey on its clubrooms, which were badly damaged in last year’s anniversary weekend floods. The plans do not have the backing of Tau.

The chief executive of Auckland FC, Nick Becker, said the new football club owned by American sports magnate Bill Foley was looking at new stadium opportunities that would work for its projected crowds but was not putting in a proposal for Western Springs.

Parkinson said Tau was working to extend Speedway’s hire agreement for a further season over the coming summer and working collaboratively with Western Springs Speedway and the council on long-term options for speedway in Auckland.

Western Springs Speedway manager John McCallum said the motorsport was not leaving because it chose to leave, but because Tau made it clear speedway had had its day at Western Springs.

Given the opportunity, he said, speedway would like to stay at Western Springs.

Western Springs Speedway has been given an extension until the end of next summer. Photo / Jason Dorday

“Under a model where you could have some longevity, Western Springs is, and has been, ideal for speedway since 1929. If that’s not the case, an alternative venue may be a better answer where you have some longevity,” he said.

There was talk of moving speedway to Waikaraka Park in Onehunga, home of the Auckland Stock and Saloon Car Club.

Five years ago, Tau’s predecessor Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) tried to move speedway to Waikaraka but failed after an online petition to keep the motorsport at Western Springs attracted 30,000 signatures.

Waikaraka Park is run-down, its historic grandstand has been demolished, and according to a club source, it could cost between $20 million and $25m for a combined speedway-stock car upgrade.

McCallum said Waikaraka Park would never be Western Springs, but it did provide the opportunity for a purpose-built speedway with substantial financial support from the council.

Waikaraka Park has been put forward as a new home for speedway but requires major investment.

Parkinson said that after 12 years of trying to resolve the city’s stadium strategy – and with nothing to show for it – the expression of interest exercise is a fresh attempt to find solutions.

Asked what will happen if no parties come forward with ideas, Parkinson said Tau would continue to look at ways to advance Western Springs Stadium.

“Our objective here is not to have status quo. Our objective is to optimise our venues and have them provide the city with greater benefits than what they are currently able to provide,” he said.