Rugby great Sir Bryan “Beegee” Williams is fighting plans to move his beloved Ponsonby Rugby Club from Western Springs Stadium.
Ponsonby Rugby Club and Speedway have been given notice to leave Western Springs when their lease and hire agreements expire, and a process is underway to find a commercial operator to run the stadium.
“We are just a bit bemused by that,” said Williams, who said the club was not about making money but was focused on serving the community and keeping young people off the street.
Williams, described by sports writer Dylan Cleaver as the first Samoan rugby superstar, has lived and breathed the Ponsonby Rugby Club since joining in 1960, and spends most days there interacting with “young and old, dark and white, tall and small”.
“People have asked me ‘Why do you put so much time back into the club?’ The fact is I do it because I love it,” said the 73-year-old.
The former All Black, who played 38 tests in the 1970s, said the Ponsonby club had 52 teams and celebrated its 150th anniversary this year.
The club had produced more All Blacks (48) than any other club in New Zealand, including Dave Gallaher, captain of the 1905 “Originals” team, he said. The Gallaher Shield for Auckland’s senior premier men’s competition has been won more times by Ponsonby than any other club.
Speedway has been at Western Springs since 1929 and has co-existed with the Ponsonby Rugby Club since 1997. The stadium is also a popular concert venue.
“All that heritage and history needs to be acknowledged in my view,” the Ponsonby stalwart said.
Tataki Auckland Unlimited (Tau), which operates Auckland Council’s stadiums – Western Springs, Go Media (Mt Smart), and North Harbour – is currently seeking expressions of interest from commercial partners for Western Springs.
Stadium director James Parkinson said Tau was seeking ideas to optimise Western Springs, through an expressions of interest process.
“We have got sufficient capital to maintain the venue as it currently is, but any enhancement is dependent on us being able to find third parties who have a vision and capital.”
Out of respect for the process, Parkinson would not comment on who may have come forward so far.
The expressions of interest process closes on July 18.
However, Parkinson did say Tau had discussed alternative locations with Ponsonby Rugby Ltd for when its lease expires in 2027 and was finalising a report to present to the club.
Said Williams: “There is really no alternative to fit our needs like Western Springs does.”
Last year, the rugby club put forward concept plans to build a second storey on its clubrooms, which were badly damaged in last year’s anniversary weekend floods. The plans do not have the backing of Tau.
The chief executive of Auckland FC, Nick Becker, said the new football club owned by American sports magnate BillFoley was looking at new stadium opportunities that would work for its projected crowds but was not putting in a proposal for Western Springs.
Parkinson said Tau was working to extend Speedway’s hire agreement for a further season over the coming summer and working collaboratively with Western Springs Speedway and the council on long-term options for speedway in Auckland.
Western Springs Speedway manager John McCallum said the motorsport was not leaving because it chose to leave, but because Tau made it clear speedway had had its day at Western Springs.
Given the opportunity, he said, speedway would like to stay at Western Springs.
“Under a model where you could have some longevity, Western Springs is, and has been, ideal for speedway since 1929. If that’s not the case, an alternative venue may be a better answer where you have some longevity,” he said.
There was talk of moving speedway to Waikaraka Park in Onehunga, home of the Auckland Stock and Saloon Car Club.
Five years ago, Tau’s predecessor Regional Facilities Auckland (RFA) tried to move speedway to Waikaraka but failed after an online petition to keep the motorsport at Western Springs attracted 30,000 signatures.