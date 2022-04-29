Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

100 years of the Gallaher Shield: The 14 best moments from Auckland club rugby

12 minutes to read
A century of the Gallaher Shield in pictures. Video / NZ Herald

NZ Herald
By Bruce Holloway and Paul Neazor

This year marks the 100th season of the Gallaher Shield being awarded as the symbol of supremacy in Auckland club rugby.

The shield is a fitting memorial to Dave Gallaher, who encapsulated the very best

