Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Auckland’s long-running stadium debate has a new game plan

Bernard Orsman
By
10 mins to read
Eden Park Trust chairman Doug McKay talks to the Herald about the exciting proposed changes to Eden Park. Video / NZ Herald

Auckland’s stadium debate is hotting up again with a glitzy plan for Eden Park, the Warriors fortress at Go Media Mt Smart getting an upgrade, two plans on the waterfront, and fierce debate over the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand