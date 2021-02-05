No appeals for Auckland's Eden Park concerts' resource consent

Up to six concerts a year can now be held at Eden Park, after the deadline to appeal against the earlier resource consent decision allowing the new use passed.

No one had lodged an appeal with the Environment Court as of 5pm today, TVNZ reported.

Eden Park won the long-running battle to hold concerts at the park after a panel of independent commissioners granted resource consent for up to six concerts a year.

The concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and timing.

The park had artists ready to announce shows after the appeal window closed, Eden Park chief executive Nick Sautner said last month.

Top live act Six60 has previously indicated a desire to play at Eden Park after sell-out events at Western Springs.

The public hearings were held late last year and the three independent commissioners considered evidence from the Eden Park Trust and submitters, which included the expert assessments of technical specialists, before making their decision.

They concluded the identified adverse effects could be adequately avoided or mitigated, if conducted in accordance with detailed conditions of consent.

Those detailed conditions include restrictions on noise and lighting, traffic plans, and the expansion of a Community Liaison Group to ensure ongoing discussion and monitoring.

A large number of submissions were received on the application, of which 2966 were in support and 180 in opposition.

The Auckland City Unitary Plan had approved six concerts a year and the commissioners had confirmed that, mayor Phil Goff said last month.

"It will be important for Eden Park and council to co-operate closely on holding concerts to ensure the best outcome for Auckland."

The council owns Mt Smart Stadium and Western Springs, where big outdoor concerts have been held. Eden Park is not council-owned but in 2019 received a $63 million bailout from council that included a $9.8m no-strings grant.